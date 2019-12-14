Confederacy’s ‘Last Hurrah’ in Valley
ADRIAN J. O’CONNOR
KERNSTOWN — If nothing else, the Second Battle of Kernstown, fought on July 24, 1864, was the Confederacy’s “Last Hurrah” in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. And while the victory was complete, the battle was modest — and it brought about a change in Union leadership in the Valley the Confederacy would respect like no other.
So irony in victory.
Second Kernstown, though, started as many Valley battles did — with a sorely out-thought Union command making an egregious mistake to set the stage for defeat. Like Banks at First Winchester and Milroy at Second Winchester, who badly mistook the caliber of the Rebel force in front of him — it was Stonewall Jackson’s old II Corps — Union Maj. General Horatio Wright, watching the army of his Confederate counterpart, Jubal Anderson Early, drift up the Valley following the Battle of Cool Spring, decided to dispatch his Sixth and 19th Corps back to Washington where they could be sent to join U.S. Grant’s assault on Richmond.
Typically, the Federals in the Valley miscalculated. Early, noticing the vastly diminished force surrounding Winchester, whirled his 17,000-man force around at Strasburg and headed back north.
Gen. George Crook, leading the Union detachment at Winchester, committed another one of those standard Federal faux pas. He believed but a small Confederate cavalry unit faced him. So he audaciously attacked. But what confronted Crook was the cream of Early’s small army — divisions under John Breckenridge, John Gordon, and Stephen D. Ramseur.
Crook, like other Union leaders before him, placed his artillery atop Pritchard’s Ridge, and sent his infantry out to do battle. They reached the vicinity of Opequon Presbyterian Church, where their assault was repulsed. As the battle moved back toward the Pritchard Farm, fierce fighting erupted around the stone wall leading up to the Pritchard House. Union Col. James Mulligan, leading Chicago’s Irish Brigade, distinguished himself before sustaining fatal wounds and dying three days later, as the story goes, in the arms of Samuel Pritchard.
After Mulligan’s wounding and his subsequent words, “Lay me down and save the flag,” Union forces abandoned the battlefield and retreated toward Maryland and then Pennsylvania.
In the end, Crook lost 1,200 men, twice as many as Early.
One of the interesting anomalies of the battle was the political element. Breckenridge had served as the youngest-ever vice president in our nation’s history before joining the Confederacy. And two Union officers from Ohio eventually ascended to the White House — Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley.
But the biggest consequence of the conflict was the appointment of Gen. Philip Sheridan to assume Union command in the Valley. Confederates had little time to enjoy their “Last Hurrah.”
Useless facts, unmemorable details, irrelevant knowledge:
Battle details in the War of the Rebellion. THe only thing we need remember about those times is that the racists, white supremecists, Christian, pro-slavery rebels were rightly defeated. That is the only lesson worth remembering. It is indeed worth celebrating. Honor not traitors, and slavers or their ilk. Remember them in shame, like Germans do Nazies.
