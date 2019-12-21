It would be far from inaccurate to say that, for the first two-and-one-half years of war, Confederate forces pretty much had their way with their Union adversaries in the Shenandoah Valley.
The reason can be reduced to generalship: The Confederates had it; the Federals did not. Before his untimely death in May 1863, Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson bewitched, bewildered, and befuddled his Union foes in the Valley. During an 1862 spring campaign still studied in war rooms, Jackson, with fewer than 20,000 troops, tied up 50,000 Union forces — and, most importantly, kept them from reinforcing the Federal forces striving (unsuccessfully) to capture Richmond.
More of the same transpired in 1863, when Confederates en route to Gettysburg mauled the small Union army of Gen. Robert Milroy. A year later, at Second Kernstown, witnessed similar results — to the point that Union commander Gen. Ulysses S. Grant made one of those critical decisions similar to the one made by President Abraham Lincoln elevating him to command.
Whether or not Grant said of Gen. Philip Sheridan what Lincoln had said of him — “He fights” — Grant had certainly picked his man to keep the wily Early and his Confederates at bay in the Valley. The days of Banks, Shields, Milroy, Sigel, and even “Black Dave” Hunter were over.
But that was not apparent at the start as Sheridan probed cautiously, much to Early’s initial delight. He divided his army, his goals being to threaten Maryland yet again (in the wake of the Monocacy campaign) and destroy the B&O Railroad. This, in a true sense, sprung Sheridan into action on Sept. 19. The result was a see-saw battle involving more than 50,000 troops and resulting in more casualties than any other pitched contest in the Valley.
Sheridan almost did not have the opportunity to demonstrate his prowess as his forces got bogged down in the narrow Berryville Canyon (roughly parts of today’s Va. 7). This provided Early the chance to coalesce his troops and rush to the sound of the guns.
Fighting in the hills north and east of Winchester, the Confederates, using Maj. James Breathed’s enfilading artillery fire to great effect, claimed an early upper hand. As in many battles, even those late in the war, the Confederates were on the cusp of victory. At Third Winchester, they had Sheridan’s army all but split, but reserve units of the Union Sixth and 19th Corps rushed to the fray and held fast.
But the battle was still a stalemate until Sheridan poured all his reserves — essentially Gen. George Crook (his former West Point roommate) and his Army of West Virginia into battle. For another 30 minutes, the combat was described as “terrific,” but the hardy Confederate veterans of many contests — the men of Gordon, Rodes, and Ramseur — outnumbered more than 2-to-1 from the start, began to fall back on Winchester.
As this occurred, Union attacks became more concentrated and, worse yet for the city’s defenders, the Union cavalry circled down from the north, forcing Early to retreat or face the destruction of his army. He choose the latter, and headed south toward Strasburg.
All told, Third Winchester was the bloodiest battle in the Shenandoah. Sheridan lost 12%, or 5,020 of his 39,000 combatants. Early suffered fewer casualties — 3,610 of 15,200 (25 percent) — but these were veterans he could ill-afford to lose. He would live to fight another day, but, to all intents and purposes, the war in the Valley ended on Sept. 19, 1864.
