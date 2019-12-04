KERNSTOWN — Thai food is known for ingeniously blending spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors to create dishes that are as delicious as they are beautiful.
Local fans of Thai food now have a new place to go. Thai Lotus is open at 3103 Valley Ave. in the Creekside Station shopping center, most recently the location of Metro Pizza.
Co-owner Nick Ngampairoj managed Thai restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area. His wife Kanda Ngampairoj cooked in a Thai restaurant in Fredericksburg. They teamed up with Suphawan R. (who wanted to use just her initial because her last name is long), also an experienced chef, to open their own restaurant in August.
After years of working for other people, the Ngampairojs knew they wanted to open their own place but found the D.C. and Northern Virginia markets already saturated with Thai restaurants. They drove around looking for an ideal location when they came upon the growing community of Winchester — and Suphawan R.
Although there were already Thai restaurants in the area, there weren’t so many that another quality place wouldn’t be welcome.
And, as Nick Ngampairoj says, Thai food is not all alike. Flavors can vary depending on the region of the country. Suphawan R. is from the northeastern section of Thailand where the food is spicy. She learned how to cook from her mother, who specialized in dishes favored by her hometown’s student population.
The Ngampairojs come from Bangkok in the central Thai plains, and Kanda Ngampairoj specializes in carefully balancing out different flavors her dishes.
The restaurant offers popular choices such as Pad Thai, Satay Chicken, Thai Iced Tea and noodle and fried rice entrees.
But Thai Lotus also specializes in a variety of curries including Red, Green, Panang and Massaman, a mild curry dish that includes peanuts, potatoes and coconut milk.
A special appetizer on the Thai Lotus menu — not always offered at other restaurants — is the Curry Puff, a delicious potpie of fried Thai pastry filled with chicken, potatoes and onions and seasoned with a hint of Indian curry.
The decor is fresh too. The owners spent considerable time and expense repainting the pizzeria’s red walls and adding a bar. Large colorful paper umbrellas shipped from Thailand are displayed on the ceiling. Jazz music quietly plays over the sound system and a mesmerizing video of swimming fish displayed on a wall-mounted screen completes the relaxing atmosphere.
“We try to make it so you feel the Asian culture,” said Nick Ngampairoj.
The restaurant can seat 30 to 40 people. Take out is available with delivery planned for the future. In a few weeks, the restaurant will get its liquor license and be able to offer beer and wine.
The phone number for Thai Lotus is 540-450-5968. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and closed on Mondays.
(1) comment
I have eaten there, my preference is Win Thai either location. I usually order Thai Hot no matter the location and it is Thail Hot, I usually kick it up a notch myself. When I ordered Thai Hot at Lotus I wish it were Thai Hot, it was nowhere near Thai Hot. I also wish they would carry sticky rice as a side which most Thai places do. They only had it as a dessert item.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.