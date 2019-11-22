STEPHENS CITY — Before eating their Thanksgiving meal, area residents can exercise Thursday morning by participating in Frederick County’s Thanksgiving 5K.
The run starts at 8:45 a.m. Thanksgiving day at Sherando High School at 185 S. Warrior Drive. The course includes track pavement and the woodland trails of Sherando Park. Participants can run, walk or stroll.
Proceeds from the race will be used to benefit the Parks and Recreation Department’s Play Fund, which helps children participate in parks programs.
During Tuesday night’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, Parks and Rec. Director Jason Robertson said that the registration for the race is still open and that the department is expecting great turnout. More than 200 people have already registered online.
Early registration is $25, through Sunday fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/thanksgiving-day-5k. Registration costs $30 after Sunday. Online registration will continue through Tuesday. Those that miss the online registration can register in person on the day of the event. Check in and onsite registration are from 7 to 8 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and top three female finishers, top master male and female, and to the top three male and top three female finishers in each age group.
Pre-registered participants can pick-up their bib number and T-shirt at the Sherando Community Center on Tuesday or Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 540-665-5678.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Parks and Recreation Commission voted in favor of a $6.1 million budget for fiscal year 2021. With projected revenue of $3.3 million, the Parks and Recreation Department expects the remaining $2.8 million of the budget to come from local funding. The Frederick County Board of Supervisors must first approve the department’s desired budget.
Some of the largest capital needs in the budget include a $2.3 million park with athletic fields for the Snowden Bridge subdivision, $795,270 to create a design for an Indoor Aquatic facility and $101,000 to create a design for the planned Abrams Creek Greenway Trail. The proposed budget also includes three new positions to assist the department in providing recreational programs — a recreation technician ($53,484), a basicRec coordinator ($63,070) and a marketing coordinator ($63,070).
Attending the meeting at Gainesboro Elementary School was Chairman Charles Sandy and commission members Amy Strosnider, Natalie Gerometta, Guss Morrison, Chris Fordney, Randy Carter, Ron Madagan and Gary Longerbeam.
