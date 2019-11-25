WINCHESTER — People heading out this week to visit family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday should be prepared for congested roadways, with more than 55 million people planning to travel 50 miles or more — 49.3 million by automobile, AAA reports.
This will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking it in 2000, trailing records set in 2005.
Thanksgiving traffic volume will peak Wednesday afternoon, with AAA saying there will be “nothing worse than Wednesday” in terms of crowded roads as holiday travelers mix with commuters. Travel could take as much as four times longer.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” Trevor Reed, an analyst at global transportation analytics firm INRIX, said in a AAA media release. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
AAA forecasts that an additional 1.6 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday compared with last year, a 2.9% increase.
Paula Twidale, AAA’s vice president of travel, attributes the near-record increase to “strong economic fundamentals,” noting that consumer spending remains strong as a result of increasing wages and disposable income. Gas prices are also cheaper than they were at this time last year. In Virginia, gas is averaging about $2.30 a gallon. Last Thanksgiving, the national average was about $2.60.
An estimated 4.45 million are expected to fly, up 4.6% from last year. Travel by other modes — such as trains, buses and cruise ships — will reach 1.49 million.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said rain showers could be in Wednesday’s forecast. The high temperature will be in the local 60s before dipping to around 40 overnight. It may also be quite windy.
“Because it could be very windy on Wednesday, try to keep aware of any loose objects blowing across the road,” Martin said. “Try to keep a strong handle on your vehicle.”
Thanksgiving Day and Friday should be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the 40s and near-freezing temperatures overnight. Martin said these two days will likely be “the best travel days” because of the dry weather and lighter winds.
A complex storm system could potentially bring a mixture of rain, snow and ice on Saturday and Sunday, Martin said. There is a 50% chance of precipitation both days. He said the storm system could push temperatures below freezing.
“But again, it’s highly uncertain at this point,” Martin said of the storm’s impact.
