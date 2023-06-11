The Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue's race has taken shape between incumbent Seth Thatcher, who is running as an independent as a part of the Frederick First political platform, and Tonya Cline Sibert, the Republican nominee.
The commissioner of revenue's main responsibility is to find, assess, value and apply the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' tax rates to all taxable businesses, personal property, real property and business tangible personal property, according to a description on the county's website.
The seat is up for election on Nov. 7.
Both Thatcher and Cline Sibert have put taxpayers at the forefront of their campaigns — Cline Sibert with her "Taxpayer's First" slogan and Thatcher with his "Frederick First" slogan.
Thatcher
Thatcher was elected commissioner of the revenue in 2019, following the departure of Ellen Murphy who had held the position for 25 years. Prior, he had 12 years of experience within the commissioner's office as a real estate assessor.
He was elected four years ago as a Republican, but, as a member of Frederick First, which is a slate of candidates who have opted to shed party affiliation because they believe it will enable them to better serve constituents, he is running as an independent.
Over his four-year term, Thatcher said he has helped introduce new technology into the office and kept accurate real estate assessments. He's also navigated the coronavirus pandemic, which fueled spikes in vehicle and real estate evaluations.
"Experience, commitment, integrity" make up the key tenets of his reelection campaign, he said. "This is one of those jobs where you really benefit from experience. I know how this office works, and we are really beginning to gel as a team. If someone is doing a good job, they should be rehired. My staff has done a great job under very difficult circumstances."
He said will continue a pledge he campaigned on four years ago: superior customer service.
Thatcher said he opted to run as an independent because he believes that constitutional officers should not be elected based on party affiliation. Those offices are nonpolitical and require the experience to interpret and abide by the laws of Virginia, he said.
He also believes the Frederick First candidates — including Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Supervisor Bob Wells (Opequon District) and Frederick Water Chairman Gary Oates, who is running for chairman of the Board of Supervisors — have the upper hand ahead of the November election.
"As I look at the resumés of the Frederick First candidates matched up against the Republican candidates, I think Frederick First has the strongest candidate in every race," Thatcher said. "I've seen things within the local Republican Party. It seems dysfunctional to me, with a lot of infighting."
"I know a lot more about assessment technique and methodology than my opponent," Thatcher said.
Thatcher has held a Master Commissioner of the Revenue certification from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center since 2022. He and his wife, Kelly, are restoring a home on the National Register of Historic Place on Main Street in Stephens City.
Cline Sibert
A resident of Apple Pie Ridge in Frederick County for 15 years and a graduate of James Wood High School, Cline Sibert is a 29-year employee of Signet Jewelers, one of the world's largest jewelry stores.
She says she has managed several multi-million-dollar stores, highlighting that she wants to modernize the commissioner of the revenue's office with an emphasis on customer service to the taxpayer. Before officially launching her campaign on Thursday, she said in an interview that she has been preparing to run for commissioner of revenue for a while.
She was critical of the current commissioner.
"I'm going to give taxpayers something they don't have: someone who is going to work hard and work for them," Cline Sibert said. "We need to get back to accurate assessments across the board. This is something I have thought long and hard about, prayed about, and I'm truly going to put the taxpayer first."
Thatcher denies that assessments have been inaccurate. According to him, of the roughly 50,000 parcels in Frederick County that were assessed last year, half a percent were appealed through the county's appeal process. "That's an indication that our assessments are quite accurate," he said.
Cline Sibert, who plans to campaign on her leadership abilities, said she understands the Virginia taxation code, and that over the course of her career, she's developed the skills necessary to handle the role. If elected, she said she will lobby for the lowest possible tax rate every year she's in office.
"I'm a conservative Republican that has grounded roots in Frederick County. There are things that need to get done — I can get them done," Cline Sibert said. "I just feel like there are so many wonderful things in this county, and I don't want to turn it into Loudoun County 2.0. I want to make sure what we are asking residents to pay us is accurate and to streamline those bills."
"We need to look for new ways to generate revenue while saving on expenses. I have the business experience and leadership abilities to move the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office forward and build a proper infrastructure," Cline Sibert says on her website.
So far, no Democrat has entered the race.
The deadline for candidates to file is 7 p.m. June 20.
Cline Sibert's campaign website is https://www.tonyasibertforcommissioner.com/
Thatcher's campaign website is https://www.frederick-first.com/seth-t-thatcher-for-commissioner-of-the-revenue.html
