WINCHESTER — Here are the five largest residential development projects currently in the works for Winchester:
1. Winchester Grove — 440 apartments in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue. A rezoning needed for the complex's construction is expected to be voted on by City Council next month.
2. Unnamed Linden Drive development — 266 apartments, townhouses and duplexes, about half of which would be reserved for people 55 and older, at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive. A planned unit development (PUD) overlay for the property that was previously approved by City Council expired on Feb. 9 and no site plan has been filed with the city, but developer Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago has not canceled the project.
3. The Local — 198 apartments at 230 Spring St. geared toward Shenandoah University students and young professionals. The site is currently being graded and prepared for construction.
4. Cameron Square — 171 apartments in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street. All required approvals have been issued by the city and construction could start in the next few weeks.
5. Meadow Branch Apartments — 134 apartments added to the existing residential complex at 520 Meadow Branch Ave. Grading and utility work are currently underway.
Also of note is an unnamed senior-living center comprised of apartments, assisted-living units and a memory-care ward for up to 195 people at the former Winchester Memorial Hospital, 333 W. Cork St. Project developer HDP has said construction was delayed due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, but work could begin sometime before June.
