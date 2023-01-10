The beer man's here

Harold Smith of Ashburn delivers cases of beer and hard seltzer to the Bright Box Theater on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Friday. Smith works for Premium Distributors of Virginia in Chantilly.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.