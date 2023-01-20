In 2020, Frederick County resident Eric Johnson was working at a job he no longer found fulfilling when his mother-in-law asked, “If you could do anything, what would you do?” His answer, “I’d run a craft beer store.” Today, that is exactly what the 32-year-old is doing with a passion. Johnson opened The Beer & Wine Shop at 90 Featherbed Lane last month.
“I wanted it to feel like a brewery when you walk in. I kept it simple with the emphasis on the product,” Johnson says. Indeed, the interior feels minimalist with a cement floor, white walls and black trim. It is the beer and wine displays that take center stage and add lively color to the surroundings. There is a long, sleek bar for beer, cider and wine tastings. The back walls feature regional products — jams, jerky, chips, hard meats, cheeses and such — that pair well with the featured beverages.
Craft beer lovers are invited to taste what’s on tap and buy a crowler (a 32-ounce aluminum can that is sealed on site with a special machine) or a growler (a 64-ounce glass container) of their favorite offering. Customers also can browse the shelves that are stocked with what Johnson considers the best of the best craft beers.
The Beer & Wine Shop also has a robust online catalogue on its website, thebeerandwineshop.com, that enables shoppers to preorder for pick up or delivery.
So far, Johnson says the IPAs and fruited sours have been particularly popular. And he is confident craft beer lovers will find something to love at The Beer & Wine Shop.
“I have worked to get beers that are hard to get from breweries that have a lot of acclaim around the nation. You’ll be able to find those special beers here,” Johnson says.
But he knows not everyone shares the same tastes. That reality hits close to home for Johnson. His wife Audrey prefers wine. So he has not only curated the best craft beers, he has also been working to ensure the wine offerings are top-notch. The Beer & Wine Shop sells domestic, French, Italian, Spanish and other wines. Hard cider (some of it local), nonalcoholic beverages and kombucha are also available.
“I wanted a fun space where people can come together and be open to trying something new and interact with each other. I really want there to be something refreshing for everybody,” Johnson says. One of the reasons he located the business at 90 Featherbed Lane was because the ample parking makes it convenient for customers to park and attend regular tastings and events to quench their curiosity.
Tastings that feature a variety of brewers (Drekker, Free Run, Solace and others) are planned for every other week this winter and are free to attend. The shop will also host one of its first events, a paint-and-sip with the Sawdust Queens, on Jan. 24. Johnson says a local crafter, Jillian McNally of Front Royal, will lead attendees as they paint beer and wine-related decorative signs.
Johnson says he is fine-tuning operations as he interacts with customers. Currently the shop is open Wednesdays and Thursdays noon-8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays noon-9 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m. He says he will likely tweak the hours down the road to reflect shoppers’ needs, add more events and bring in the items that satisfy customers.
“I know it might look like this is a one-man operation, but it’s not,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without my wife. Every time I got down, she’d lift me back up.”
He called opening the shop “nerve-racking at first. But, seeing it all come together … it’s pretty darn close to what I imagined and maybe even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.