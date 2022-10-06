HARRISONBURG — Federal officials have announced the arrest and indictment of a Winchester man accused of planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield near Middletown during the Oct. 14, 2017, reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek.
Sixty-three-year-old Gerald Leonard Drake, a former Civil War reenactor, is also accused of mailing a series of letters threatening violence against reenactment events, including the annual Remembrance Day Parade held Nov. 18, 2017, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
"From the very beginning and over a two-year period, Mr. Drake attempted to strike fear into his victims with his words and his actions," United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Thursday during a press conference in Harrisonburg. "He used explosives and threats to coerce and to intimidate other groups and people to get them to do what he wanted them to do. That is the definition of terrorism."
Drake is charged in a 15-count federal indictment with malicious use of explosives, unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of an unregistered destructive device, using an explosive to commit a federal felony, stalking, mailing threatening communications and using the mail to threaten injury by means of an explosive.
He was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning — nearly five years to the day from when the pipe bomb was discovered — at the FBI field office in Winchester. As of late Thursday afternoon, it was not clear where he was being held.
Kavanaugh said Drake planted the homemade bomb and mailed a total of eight threatening letters in 2017 and 2018 because he was bitter over being ejected from his Civil War reenactment unit in 2014.
Drake went on to serve as a volunteer with the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, a nonprofit organization that allegedly became the target of his rage. A letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the foundation on Sept. 23, 2017, and threatened violence if its upcoming reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek was not canceled.
Kavanaugh said the letter attempted to spark fear among foundation officials by referring to the deadly Unite the Right riots that occurred on Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville.
"If you choose to continue with this farce of history that clearly celebrates the war to keep African-Americans in chains, then we have no choice but to come and protest," the letter states. "Several hundred of our supporters will attend and slash tires, block traffic, harass patrons and reenactors. We will make Charlottesville look like a Sunday picnic!"
Despite the threat, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation officials decided to go ahead with the reenactment to mark the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War battle, but with heightened security.
Unfortunately, Kavanaugh said, "The author of the letter meant what he said."
On the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2017, as the reenactment was coming to an end, an unexploded pipe bomb was found in one of the merchant tents. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, powder and other items.
"The explosive device fortunately did not detonate and create the devastation it was intended to do," Stanley Meador, FBI special agent in charge of the investigation, said on Thursday.
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office recovered the bomb, which was later rendered safe by the Virginia State Police.
Afterwards, Kavanaugh said, Drake continued to send threatening letters to the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, even as he continued to volunteer with the group.
On Nov. 6, 2017, The Gettysburg Times newspaper in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, received a letter reportedly written by Drake that said bombs would be placed, fires would be set and a shooter would be stationed on a rooftop if town officials did not cancel the Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade on Nov. 18, 2017. The parade was held as planned and no violent incidents were reported.
The letter to the Times also offered "proof that we did the Cedar Creek terror attack," according to information in the federal indictment. The letter included a description of the explosive device that was placed near Middletown: "The bomb was pipe with end caps, 9 volt battery, mercury switch, epoxy nuts and BBs."
On June 29, 2018, The Winchester Star received a letter allegedly written by Drake that said "we will be attacking them again" if the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation followed through with plans to reenact the Battle of Cedar Creek that October. The foundation announced on July 3, 2018, that the 154th anniversary reenactment would be canceled.
On Sept. 29, 2018, foundation President Joe D'Arezzo resigned following disputes with his fellow board members regarding security at foundation events. That prompted another of Drake's alleged letters.
"Sorry to see you go. You were the only one there who knew what we were able to do," states the letter received by D'Arezzo on Oct. 10, 2018. "We were going to leave your park alone, but not now. ... If she [new foundation President Jeannette Shaffer] puts together a reenactment to celebrate keeping men in chains, we will come after her girls. We have a convicted rapist that would love to introduce them to his penis."
The last letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation on Dec. 7, 2018. It stated, in part: "We have seen on Facebook that you are planning to defy us and hold a re-enactment in 2019. You want problems, you are going to get them! ... All we need is just one victim to destroy you. One child hurt by a bomb, or anthrax. One child shot by an unseen shooter hiding in the woods."
Despite the threat, the 155th anniversary reenactment was held as scheduled and without incident on Oct. 19, 2019.
All of the letters reportedly sent by Drake displayed an Antifa symbol, making it appear as though they were mailed by someone affiliated with the left-wing, anti-racist movement. However, Kavanaugh said the symbol was a ruse.
"It is not alleged that Mr. Drake is a member of, or affiliated in any way with, any collective of individuals that go by the name Antifa," he said. "Instead, it is alleged that his letters claimed an affiliation with Antifa to create panic and fear, to sow political discontent in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots, as well as to cover his tracks and try and confuse federal law enforcement."
Kavanaugh said it took nearly five years for the FBI to charge Drake because it had to "build their case piece by piece."
"Each individual letter provided additional evidence to federal investigators as well as federal prosecutors, and that evidence had to be run down to ... uncover that individual's identity," he said, comparing the investigation to solving "a meticulous puzzle."
The 15-count federal indictment was handed up on Sept. 14 but kept under seal until Drake was arrested on Thursday. Kavanaugh said Drake will most likely make an initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
