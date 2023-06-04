Personalized graduation caps were proudly worn as heavy applause rang out from the bleachers of the Pioneer Stadium. Family members whooped and showered praises on the talented graduates. So it went at Millbrook High School's Class of 2023 graduation Friday night, the final of the three graduations held by Frederick County Public Schools last week.
In all, around 339 diplomas were bestowed upon students who had earned them over the past four years.
"We are here to recognize the academic accomplishments of these seniors who came to us as a group of children and leave us tonight as young men and women," said Millbrook Principal Joanne Altendorf. "Although their time at Millbrook has been anything but traditional, these seniors have shown resilience, flexibility, and strength as they navigate their high school years."
"They are the embodiment of what we look for in our Millbrook graduates and I know that they have the courage and knowledge to be successful in whatever they choose to do in their lives," Altendorf said. "They are evidence that our community is successful and that the future is in good hands."
The graduation ceremony kicked off when Millbrook art teacher Angela Bean — named teacher of the year by her colleagues — rang the bell in the school’s bell tower, a symbolic gesture to signal the last gathering of the Class of 2023.
Bean and English teacher Nate Griffis — selected by seniors as Millbrook’s teacher of the year — presented commencement addresses to the class before the graduates participated in the final senior walk through the school and processed into Pioneer Stadium.
This year's graduating class earned over $2.9 million in scholarships and included 154 students who earned an advanced studies diploma. Of the graduating seniors, 690 earned recognized industry credentials through career and technical education courses, 82 are early college scholars, 36 earned the bi-literacy seal, and 27 are governor's scholars.
Assistant Principal Mark Hawkins noted that the class also included seven graduates who "put service over self" by joining a branch of the U.S. military.
Millbrook's valedictorian John Doepper, who earned a 4.7 GPA and will attend Virginia Tech, said during his address that he is frequently asked a simple question: "Why are you smiling?"
His response: "Why not?"
"Throughout our life, we will encounter numerous ups and downs, face challenges and uncertainties, and sometimes feel overwhelmed by the weight of our responsibilities. It is during these times that we must embrace a positive attitude and find reasons to smile," Doepper said. "Smiling is a choice, an affirmation of our resilience."
The last four years, he added, prepared the graduates for challenges that lie ahead.
"Let us step into the future with courage, passion, and a smile on our faces knowing we have the power to shape our destinies and make a positive difference in the world," Doepper said.
Millbrook salutatorian Abigail Townes — who earned a 4.6 GPA and will attend the University of Virginia — left her contemporaries with a quote from iconic actress Marilyn Monroe: "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring."
"After all, imperfection is what makes life worth living," she said. "Live life with no regrets. Our mistakes not only shape us into the people that we are today, but they teach us life lessons."
The ceremony concluded with the reading of “The Pioneer Tribute” and the traditional release of doves.
