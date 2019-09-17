WINCHESTER — The Georgetown Quintet will play again this Friday in the Bistro at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
The Bistro’s excellent acoustics will enhance the vibrant sounds of oboe, flute, horn, bassoon and clarinet.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person at the door.
The quintet is well regarded in the Washington, D.C., area. They are considered a ground-breaking group, chiefly for performing new works they have commissioned. They blend this new music with better-known, often challenging, classical works.
Their performance last year was outstanding. Their ensemble playing was nearly flawless. The composers they selected gave a refreshing look at top-notch recent music.
This year, their program features some of the best nouveau and standard quintet pieces including Bruce Stark’s “Americana Wind Quintet,” which premiered in Japan in 2010, “Aries Tropicales” by Paquito D’Riveria, a composer from Cuba, as well as works by Gustav Mahler, Malcolm Arnold, Franz Danzi, and the acclaimed “Libertango” by Astor Piazzola.
The ensemble’s sparkling playing has been acclaimed for its grace and precision. The group was nominated for a Washington Area Music Award as Best Chamber Ensemble. They have entertained at Strathmore Mansion, the Kennedy Center for the Arts, as well as at smaller neighborhood venues.
Members of the quintet are distinguished musicians in their own right. Individuals have performed with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony, the Delaware Symphony, the National Philharmonic Orchestra, and with Ray Charles. Several have international careers.
Westminster-Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Lobby. Parking is free. For more information, phone 540-665-0156.
Proceeds from the Bistro Concert Series help support the Fellowship Fund. Atlantic Union Bank sponsors the series.
The Bistro Concert on Oct. 18 features local legend Robbie Limon in his 11th Bistro appearance.
