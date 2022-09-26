WOODSTOCK — Barry and Robin Shrum planted six pumpkins in their backyard in early May for the Virginia State Fair’s giant pumpkin contest. By August, their largest pumpkin was around 300 pounds and growing 25 to 30 pounds every day. By the end of August, the largest one weighed in at nearly 1,000 pounds.
The married couple has invested more than 20 years into their hobby of growing giant pumpkins, and this year an estimated 1,100-pound pumpkin broke their previous record of 1,003 pounds.
But as the Shrums were preparing to load their pumpkin on a truck for the giant pumpkin contest at the fair, Barry discovered their record-setting gourd had begun rotting.
“I came out this morning and I saw a wet spot down the side,” he said. While the exact cause is uncertain, he said rot is usually caused by bacteria or mice chewing through the pumpkins.
Barry, who is a retired law enforcement officer, said it was disappointing that the pumpkin began rotting just a few days before the fair.
“It was great to get them to that size, but then to come out and see it all go down in one day. That’s about six months of work for nothing,” he said.
Two of their other pumpkins began rotting a few months ago, leaving them with three still in good condition. Since rotting pumpkins are disqualified at the state fair, Barry said they will just let the pumpkins continue to rot and then get the seeds.
At the fair, each competitor can enter one pumpkin and Barry believes that his approximately 860-pounder could win. Robin, who is principal of W.W. Robinson Elementary School, plans to enter one estimated to be 600 pounds.
While they have both won awards at the state fair, they have never placed first.
“We’ve had pumpkins big enough to win, but somebody’s always got one bigger,” he said.
While the recognition is great, Robin said the best part of pumpkin growing is seeing people’s reactions when they are driving to the state fair in Doswell along Interstate 95.
“When we’re driving down I-95, they’re honking, they’re cheering, and videoing. It’s just so fun,” she said.
Robin added that it is also nice at the fair to see other people get involved with growing giant pumpkins.
“We were the only ones growing big ones for a good number of years, and now more people are doing it,” she said. “It’s fun to have other people that are doing it and to have some competition.”
The Shrums, who have been married for 22 years, became interested in giant pumpkins when a relative of Robin’s cousin began growing them. That fascination expanded when Robin brought Barry a book about growing them.
Although there was some bad luck this year, Barry says they don’t plan to stop planting the seeds.
“Just something I’ve done every year for the past 20 years,” he said. “It takes a lot of time, but I enjoy doing it.”
Robin explained that Barry puts in many hours on the pumpkins each work day.
“He is out here a lot,” she said. “Definitely hundreds of hours in the garden.”
To care for the pumpkins, Barry said they apply fertilizer every five to seven days using a mixture of kelp, seaweed and fish. They also spray mouse deterrents around the pumpkins.
The pumpkins also usually get water every day depending on weekly rainfall.
“It takes a lot of time, but I enjoy doing it,” said Barry.
