WINCHESTER — Death is an inevitable part of life, but there are ways to ease the darkest of times.
Just ask Mark Bowman of Berryville, who lost his wife of 43 years on Nov. 9, 2021, but remains eternally grateful to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester for bringing joy and comfort to her during the final 15 months of her life.
On Monday, Mark visited the nonprofit's offices at 333 W. Cork St. to share his gratitude.
He said his wife, June Bowman, was a joy, her smile infectious and her outlook always bright. When he would get consumed by work and responsibilities, she uplifted him with love. When he got angry or frustrated, she reminded him to focus on the positive and let the negative slip away.
"She was always finding the best in people," Mark said on Monday. "She was so beautiful, I didn't deserve to be beside her."
By the time Mark and June were in their 50s, they had raised three children — Cathy, Gregory and Mark Jr. — and were starting to look forward to retirement. Fate had other plans, though, and in 2008, when June was just 58, she started having memory issues.
"It got worse and worse," Mark said. "From 2008 to 2016, we didn't have an exact cause of what it was. Then we got the diagnosis."
Mark was devastated to learn his wife had Alzheimer's disease but his commitment to her never wavered. In 2019, when June reached the point where she needed full-time care, he retired early at the age of 66.
Mark always made sure June got the medical services she needed, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, he said, "I couldn't get help. We were stuck in the house, just her and me."
June's disease robbed her of the ability to know she was sick so, as her condition declined, she started resisting Mark's assistance.
"The fact that I couldn't fix this was killing me," he said.
In 2020, Mark hired private caretakers to come into his home and help. One of them told him that June, who was by now bedridden, would probably qualify for hospice services even though she was not in imminent danger of dying.
"I thought hospice was only for somebody who had six months to live," Mark said. "She certainly wasn't in that window."
Mark followed the caregiver's advice anyway and called Blue Ridge Hospice.
The organization took June into its care on Aug. 26, 2020. A team of service providers paid regular visits to her house and tended to her every physical, emotional and spiritual need, making it possible for June to remain in the home she loved and for Mark to have the strength he needed as his wife continued to deteriorate. Hospice nurses and officials even brought in supplies and medications because they knew how hard it was for Mark to leave the house, especially during the pandemic.
"They took care of her, and they taught me how to take care of her better," he said. "Twenty-four/seven care. One time I called in the middle of the night and somebody was there within an hour. ... You're not going to get that anywhere."
Leigh Jenks, a music therapist with Blue Ridge Hospice, would frequently stop by to perform some of June's favorite songs — particularly those by Tom Jones, George Jones and Elvis Presley — in an attempt to make her smile, interact and remember.
"She was so motivated by the music that that would often happen," Leigh said, noting that Mark and the couple's daughter, Cathy Lane of Berryville, would often cozy up with June and let the music lift their spirits as well.
Kayla Dyke, a certified nursing assistant with Blue Ridge Hospice, would often entertain June by dancing with Mark while Leigh played music. Kayla said she felt inspired by "the dedication and love that Mark had for June," and that the Bowmans "will truly leave an imprint on my heart forever."
June's quality of life improved thanks to the hospice services, but nothing could stop her physical and mental decline. Mark occasionally became overwhelmed with sadness while watching his wife slip away, but Blue Ridge Hospice — especially social worker Cindy Buxton and house Chaplain Ken Patrick — went beyond the call of duty to help him during his darkest hours.
"Between the two of them, they pulled me out of the rabbit hole more than once," Mark said.
At one point, Mark said he was so low that he fell to his knees and told Ken he didn't know how much more he could bear.
"He said, 'You've got to treat it like a tidal wave,'" Mark said. "'You cannot be in front of the tidal wave because it will overwhelm you every time. You have to be behind the tidal wave so you can see what's happening in front of you and react.' It was a big turning point for me."
Mark realized he had to stop worrying about what was ahead and instead focus on being present in the moment. He even bought a wall clock that replaced all the numbers on its face with the word "Now."
"I still live by that clock," he said.
Today, when Mark looks back on the many ways Blue Ridge Hospice helped him and his wife, he said the organization "was the greatest resource I've ever had in my life."
Jennifer Martin, executive director of Blue Ridge Hospice, said Mark and June's story is an excellent demonstration of why people should get hospice involved with their dying loved ones as soon as possible rather than waiting until death is imminent.
"It really gives us an opportunity to make such a powerful difference in their lives," Jennifer said, noting that only 3% of patients are referred for hospice services more than six months before passing away while 45% are enrolled when death is less than a week away.
Many of the services provided by Blue Ridge Hospice, including the music therapy that helped June and the bereavement counseling that helped Mark, are unique to the Winchester-based organization and not funded by state or federal dollars. Dawn Draayer, the nonprofit's director of philanthropy, said those offerings are only possible thanks to private financial donations to the nonprofit.
Blue Ridge Hospice is currently conducting its end-of-year fundraising campaign and is sharing Mark and June's story so donors have tangible examples of how their money is being put to use.
"This is really important support that can fund all of these programs we're talking about," Dawn said. "The time is now to make your gift. It will honor Mr. Bowman's commitment to us."
Mark said he recently told a woman in his Alzheimer's support group about how Blue Ridge Hospice gave compassionate support to him and his wife during the darkest 15 months of their lives.
"She told her family," Mark said, "and they're all making donations instead of sharing gifts among themselves."
To make a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, visit its website at brhospice.org.
