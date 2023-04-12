WINCHESTER — Calling herself “a musician by training, a poet by accident, and Anglo-Catholic by creed,” Shenandoah alum Haley Hodges was deeply disturbed by school gun violence and decided to express her feelings the best way she knew how — through music.
“Following the slaughter at Robb Elementary School in May of 2022, I was no longer content merely to wring my hands, and what we are now calling ‘The Gun Mass’ was born,” says Hodges.
Shenandoah University’s Conservatory Choir will present the American premiere of “The Gun Mass” during the Shenandoah Sings concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Armstrong Concert Hall.
The new choral work is a response to hatred, violence and the loss of life. It features music by London-based composer and musical director Jamie Powe and text by Haley Hodges, who earned a master of music in performance from Shenandoah University in 2016.
Hodges and Powe met “during a pre-COVID stint with The Arcadian Singers of Oxford.” Together, she says, they put her words to choral work. “Jamie has set my text — a mass of lament for those who have perished in American school shootings — for SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) double choir and soloists,” says Hodges.
Hodges cautions that she has no political agenda here. “Any artist releasing new work unavoidably releases it to interpretation, but this piece is not intended to be a political statement. It is an expression of deep mourning, a liturgical and artistic response to hatred and violence, and a human response to shattering loss of life.”
Choral Artist-in-Residence and Director of Conservatory Choir Austin Thorpe will direct Friday’s ensemble which features soloists Rachel Balbi, who is working on a master of music in performance, and Drew Young, who is working on a master of music in conducting.
The world premiere of “The Gun Mass” was presented by the Arcadian Singers under the direction of Powe last month at the University of Oxford in England, and the recording and score will be exhibited at Saint Andrew’s Divinity School in Scotland beginning April 14.
Hodges says, “While ‘The Gun Mass’ offers no answers to the problem of the gun violence epidemic, it is my sincere hope that it may help build a bridge to the right questions.”
Tickets for Shenandoah Sings are $14 for general admission; $12 for senior citizens, Shenandoah University alumni and civil servants/veterans; and $5 for students and youth.
Tickets and information are available at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office at 540-665-4569 and online at www.conservatoryperforms.org.
