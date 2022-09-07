Graham DeZarn introduced his wife, Cheri Neilson, to the joys of life and gardening shortly after they met in 2017. A nature lover, DeZarn would remind her to admire the little things that made the world beautiful, such as a bug or a leaf or a flower.
When DeZarn was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2021, he and Neilson moved from where they were living in Germany back to DeZarn’s hometown of Frederick County and in with his father, Joe. It was here, in a small yard on Hunting Ridge Road, that the couple started a garden.
“The first thing he wanted to do was grow a garden,” said Neilson, 39, of her husband. “He was a free spirit. He had a whimsical quality about him.”
Over the next year, friends donated seeds, cardboard and compost to the couple. Neilson would plant while DeZarn would watch from a bench, unable to help in his weakened condition. As everything from heirloom tomatoes to marigolds grew brighter, DeZarn grew sicker until he succumbed to his illness in July at the age of 38.
Now, the garden serves as a form of peaceful therapy for Neilson, who spends a few hours each day tending to its colorful assortment of vegetables and flowers. “For me, it’s being outside, in the present, in my body, in nature,” she said, crediting the garden for keeping her “sane” during her husband’s sickness. “It’s stupendously therapeutic to me.”
Neilson is not the only green thumb to find gardening peaceful and cathartic. In fact, gardening can ease stress and boost self-esteem — for both those who plant and those who enjoy simply strolling through the greenery.
“Gardening is one of the best things for your mental health,” said John Gebhardt, general manager at Meadows Farms Nurseries on Berryville Pike. “You have to concentrate on what you’re doing, which means what is bothering you leaves your head.”
A garden should be a sensory experience, according to Perry Mathewes, director of gardens at Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, whether that is through the use of light, shadows, sounds or smells.
“A good garden makes you stop, pulls in your senses, and makes you take in the world around you,” he said.
If you’re looking to make your garden more peaceful and appealing, try incorporating the following elements into your foliage.
Aesthetic planting
Planting in swaths gives a garden depth and provides a drift of colors and beauty, according to Gebhardt. For example, you could plant half dozen of one plant next to a half dozen of another, or you could plant in threes. You can also plant swaths according to the color palette, planting a flower next to another flower that is opposite on the color wheel, such as blue and yellow, or red and green.
The same applies to textures. Planting a flower with a fine texture, such as a Weeping Japanese Maple, next to a flower with a bold texture, like a magnolia, can provide balance and harmony.
Mathewes said whether a garden is considered peaceful is dependent upon the person. Some people find bright colors calming, while others find colors like green soothing.
“It’s what gets you to pause and slow down,” he said. “Sometimes if there’s a variety of plants, that tends to get people to spend more time in a garden.”
Sounds and wildlife
Consider trickling water or wind chimes to create pleasant sounds in your garden. A “musical” garden can greatly ease stress and anxiety.
“Adding a water feature or a fire pit creates a space for relaxation, whether it’s the sound of a waterfall or the crackling of the fire,” said John Fogle, retail garden center manager at Woodstock Gardens (formerly Fort Valley Nursery).
Also, creating a garden that attracts birds, bees, butterflies and other soft noise creators can provide for pleasant music. Wildlife, such as hummingbirds, can also be enjoyable to watch and brings a touch of nature and education to a garden.
Movement
Creating movement can lend itself to a feeling of Zen. You can create movement by putting in a pond with a waterfall, planting ornamental grass that moves gently with the breeze, or hanging wind chimes.
“When you feel that slight breeze in your garden, it becomes alive,” Gebhardt said. “It’s a living thing. It’s not a painting. It’s real. It’s very calming to have that slight movement.”
A place to pause
Being able to “pause” in a garden and take in your surroundings is important, according to Mathewes.
“We try to create spaces to pause, sit and reflect,” he said of the gardens at the MSV. “Seating is part of it. We have benches under trees and in niches and nooks. We seek to create spaces where people feel comfortable to stop.”
Fogle advocates carving out a room or space in your garden.
“It adds a touch of privacy and intimacy, especially for people who live in more urban areas,” he said. “It screens off the traffic noise, and you can be 20 feet from your neighbor’s yard but still be in a whole different world.”
