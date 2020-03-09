WINCHESTER — Fireside Recitals will feature an evening of Mozart and Mendelssohn performed by The Heimat Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury.
Quartet members are Patrick Shaughnessy and Aubrey Holmes on violin, Ivan Mendoza on viola and Brendon Phelps on cello.
The recital is free.
The foursome founded the quartet in Boston in 2014. They took the name “Heimat” from a German word meaning homeland. German philosopher Johann Gottfried Herder, who was associated with the Enlightenment, is credited with saying, “Heimat is where you don’t need to explain yourself”.
Quartet members live in Winchester and are currently affiliated with Shenandoah Conservatory. The quartet’s primary mentors have included members of the Audubon Quartet, the Shanghai Quartet and the Miami String Quartet.
Highlights from this past season (2018-2019) included the quartet’s Carnegie Hall debut, performances of the Mendelssohn Octet with the Shanghai Quartet, and the inaugural season of The Heimat Chamber Series. In 2017, the quartet made their European debut in Hamburg, Germany, at the International Mendelssohn Festival followed by participation at Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance (LAMP) in Nova Scotia.
The next recital on April 8 will feature the vocal students of Shenandoah Conservatory.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care community. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (US 522) just south of Route 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Entrance Lobby. For more information visit www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts or phone 540-665-0156.
