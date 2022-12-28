The HIVE - Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs - has received a $4.5 million Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grant from Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday.
The grant is part of more than $24.7 million in IRF grants distributed in the Commonwealth.
The HIVE is a partnership between the city of Winchester and Shenandoah University to create a regional hub for entrepreneurs by renovating the former National Guard Armory on Millwood Avenue into a veterans' center, business incubator, job training center and community gathering area, with a focus on technology fields, a news release from the governor's office states.
Shenandoah University projects creating eight new jobs for the center itself within the first year of operation, 13 new jobs by the end of five years of operation and 239 full-time jobs through businesses served through programmatic activities, the release states.
“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” Youngkin said in the release. “The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth.”
IRF grants provide gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.
The program is targeted toward vacant non-residential structures whose poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the structure is located, the release states. Projects were reviewed and evaluated competitively, with an emphasis on those with a high level of blight, identification of impediments to economic development efforts, alignment with regional or local strategies, availability of matching resources, the level of community distress where the property is located and an identified and feasible end use.
The 22 awarded projects will create over 600 jobs and leverage an additional $72.8 million in public and private investment and include five mixed-use projects that will create nearly 200 new residential units. Since 2012, the IRF program has funded 38 projects that have revitalized vacant, blighted buildings. These projects have generated more than $121 million in other public and private investment and resulted in the creation of more than 485 jobs across the Commonwealth.
