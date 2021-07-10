WINCHESTER — Donnie Fincham always wanted to own a flower shop with her mother and her sister. After losing both to cancer in recent years and the recent sale of the family farm, she decided it was time to make that dream a reality.
So she opened The Ivy Chest Floral & Decor at 11 E. Boscawen St. with her daughter, Kaleigh.
“This was kind of our dream years ago, to one day have a flower shop. So, in honor of them in a way, this is our dream together,” Donnie said. “I like seeing people come in and find things to decorate with. It makes me happy making people happy.”
The shop specializes in wedding and event flowers — both silk and fresh flowers — and decor for events as well as simple home decoration.
“We do a lot of custom work with wreaths and centerpieces, anything you like. If you have a certain bow or color of flowers, we’ll work with that,” Kaleigh said. “And we love to teach people how to do it as well.”
Most of the items in the shop are handmade, but the Finchams also sell decorative items they pick up in their travels. And they rent decor to customers for events such as birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers and weddings, offering items such as cake stands, champagne glasses, lanterns and platters.
Starting next week the shop should have fresh flowers for sale. Classes on making decorations are also planned.
“I love colors,” Donnie said. “You’d be surprised with some of the colors these brides pick out. I like rolling with what they’re thinking and adding stuff to it.”
The Ivy Chest has been open for about a month, just as folks were starting to get back into the full swing of wedding planning as COVID-19 restrictions eased.
Kaleigh said the shop is happy to help those who are moving along in the planning stages for their wedding, along with any other event that may come up.
The space that The Ivy Chest calls home was “a diamond in the rough,” Donnie said. Previously, it was mainly used for storage and had cinder block walls. She and her daughter have since turned it into a boutique with a farmhouse-style featuring wooden slats on the walls.
“It’s the sweetest little building,” Donnie said. “It had so much charm.”
They’re happy with the location, too.
“We love downtown Winchester. We’re very happy to be down here. A lot of people come from out of town and they come in and they love Winchester,” Donnie said. “They always say the people are so nice. You don’t see that often.”
The Ivy Chest Floral & Decor shop is open Sunday through Wednesday by appointment, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit https://theivychestfloralanddecor.com/ or find the shop on Facebook and Instagram at The Ivy Chest Floral & Decor.
