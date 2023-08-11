STRASBURG — Sitting at Nancy’s Coffee Bar, appreciating a cup of hot tea after performing for five nights straight, Ryan Jewel admits he’s just a regular joe — who happens to do something a little different than everyone else he knows. At the end of the day, Jewel said he wants to be equal like everyone else.
“Okay. Maybe I’m not. But I really want people to think that if they see me on the streets they can just talk to me. Don’t look at me or think of me as something or somebody different. Like the way you go to your dad, mom, brothers or your next door neighbor. I want to be included in that.”
Born in Leesburg and raised in Front Royal, Jewel said the Shenandoah Valley is where he found his footing as an artist before moving to Nashville.
Walking around Target or Walmart or enjoying coffee at Main Street Daily Grind in Front Royal, Jewel said the fanfare could be considered odd at times — mostly because he receives a lot of attention. Fans stop him for the occasional selfie or photograph. Happy to oblige, Jewel said it feels cool, and it makes him feel good. Long-time close friends understand the commotion, but Jewel said it can be overwhelming for new acquaintances. When he doesn’t want to be bothered or recognized, he heads to Northern Virginia.
“I really don’t mind it,” he said about his fans. “I think maybe there always might be somebody out there that longs for, I don’t know, attention like that and they’ll never, they won’t ever get it. I never take it for granted. So it’s cool.”
Growing up, Jewel aspired to be a musician and started playing guitar at 7. It wasn't until junior high school, however, when he realized he wanted to pursue music. Joining his friend Tyler Jenkins and his dad, Jewel began practicing and even learned to play double cord.
“I started writing a couple of songs, never really singing to anyone. Or myself. But that was high school. I would never really sing. I would just kind of hum along to the radio or by myself,” he said.
It was at Clemson University, where Jewel earned a bachelor's degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology, that his musical aspirations would flourish. Before he knew it, he was playing in bars with a group of friends.
“If anyone ever asks me how or why I got involved with music I always tell them it was because I was broke in college. That’s basically the literal truth. We started making a few dollars here and there.”
Making pretty good money for a college student, Jewel was able to pay rent and enjoyed going out to bars.
“It just took off from there.”
Recalling the first time he performed in public, Jewel said he sang in front of his mother and her girlfriends over the summer. He was out with them one night for dinner when his mother signed him up for karaoke.
“I think I started singing a song that she had signed up for," he recalled. "'A Long Black Train' by Josh Turner. I probably butchered it.”
As Jewel sang the last few words, the room erupted with cheers, clapping, hooting and hollering. Laughing, Jewel said it was probably because everyone was drunk, but he would like to believe it was because he was good.
His first major concert at college was a disaster. The speakers were squealing, and what was expected to last four hours only took an hour. Jewel said it was loud and an absolute train wreck. He was done. But ultimately stuck it out.
Jewel now lives in Nashville but often finds himself on the road. This summer he’s returned to his roots, where he’s spending two to three weeks performing in the Valley, before returning to Tennessee for two weeks.
“This is a special place — where I got my start, where people have supported me and still do.”
As an independent artist, the road hasn’t always been straight and narrow for Jewel. It’s difficult for most independent artists to stay afloat in an industry where success is dominated by social media and the number of followers one has. Jewel, who claims to be an old soul and didn’t have a cell phone until he was a senior in high school, has a love-hate relationship with the various platforms. He loves them because he can stay connected with fans, allowing him to share upcoming shows and the occasional behind-the-scenes look into his private life. He dislikes them because he believes there isn’t much authenticity behind all the numbers.
“The problem with social media is a lot of people don’t think about this because they’re not in the music industry — it’s a numbers game. Meaning, you can take Joe over there, who has 600,000 followers; he sings and writes, he’s a mediocre singer and has mediocre songs. Then you take me, which I think I’m a little better than mediocre. I don’t focus on that.”
Instead, Jewel is focusing on what he does best — playing his shows, honing his craft, and strumming along on his guitar.
He admits he did join TikTok and made a few videos, but that quickly fizzled out.
“I have a hundred-plus songs I’ve got to read though. Shows to plan. It all keeps me very busy.”
At the end of the day, Jewel has one goal: authenticity — making sure that people come to his gigs and say he was funny, took a break to visit with his fans and sang good songs. It’s that simple.
“If people are going to invest in me, I want to put that time back into them.”
On the road a good majority of the year, Jewel performs 175 to 200 shows annually.
With his new album release, “Same Bar, Different Town,” Jewel said he’s expecting to turn some heads. The album release party is Friday at the Monument in Winchester.
He’s also hoping to push more charting radio, something he’s yet to experience. There’s also a nagging need to be in another film. Jewel, who acted in the western “Two Sinners and a Mule,” enjoyed being on screen. His original song “Rest in Peace” was also featured.
Jewel said he’ll know he’s made it big when he returns home and sees his name under the “Welcome to Front Royal” sign.
“It’s going to say, something along the lines of ‘the hometown of Ryan Jewel’ like Josh Turner has in South Carolina.”
Jewel's latest album is a nod to the open road
Jewel keeps a running list of one-liners in his phone that could be song titles or ideas for future songs.
The singer-songwriter is releasing his third album — titled “Same Bar, Different Town” — on Friday at party at the Monument in Winchester. This latest album, he said, was inspired by road trips he took to and from the Shenandoah Valley and Tennessee as well as Clemson University, his alma mater.
“It’s like an ode to being on the road,” he said.
The new album's title track is already a crowd favorite. The album, which Jewel said touches on various themes including feeling good, drinking, love and even break-up songs, is a nod to what he thinks about while driving.
“I was saying damn near 100% of the things I sing about I’ve lived or I’ve witnessed. You know, been through, saw happen, or going through. Or heard someone was going through,” he said.
Jewel said he wants his songs to be relatable. Jewel said it’s important to him that his fans feel — emphasis on feel — not just hear something cool from his lyrics.
“I think everybody’s been through heartbreak, whether in a relationship or a loss of a loved one. I think everybody’s also had some really happy times. Vacations. Anything that brings them happiness.”
Jewel, who has been performing professionally since 2016, credits his influences to anything that surrounds him. He can be driving down the road or see something on the side of the street. He said he often observes the crowds as he’s performing, seeing how they act toward one another — good or bad, ugly, mean or nice. Hobbies also influence Jewels lyrics.
“I do just about everything, it seems like, as far as extra hobbies. In the winter time it's hunting, snowboarding and chasing snow. Summertime it’s more or less mountain biking, fishing, hiking, camping, gardening, farming. They give me a lot of inspiration.”
He especially likes crisp winter morning when he can decompress, something that’s difficult for him to do.
“That's why I value hunting and fishing so much because it's just 'me' time. Everything else is like a hundred miles an hour. But when I get out into the woods or the winter I have nothing to worry about.”
Jewel said he is excited for the album release and has told his fans to mark their calendars. The album will be available on Apple Music, Amazon and other digital distribution platforms.
Jewel is hands-on with his music brand — from choosing the fonts, to what images will be on merchandise. Jewel said he has a creative side he likes to dive into. One day he hopes to have a team, but for now he’s happy doing it himself as it keeps him abreast of what's happening in the music industry and with his fans.
“I’ve built this thing by myself, with a lot of people but, you know, I’ve had to control it — where it’s going, where I’m going.”
An album release party will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Monument in Winchester. Tickets may be purchased at etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38204753
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.