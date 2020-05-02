It has become a tradition at the Queen's Dinner during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival for local radio personality Barry Lee to lead the crowd in singing "We All Live in the Land of Pink and Green" to the tune of the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine." The rendition pretty much sums up the fun, pageantry and tradition that Apple Blossom represents.
The final Saturday of Apple Blossom is always the festival's biggest day, with people lining downtown streets for the Grand Feature Parade to see marching bands, floats, celebrities and whatever else rolls by. It's one big party.
But today things are quiet as everyone takes a pause and hopes for an end to the coronavirus.
Until next year, here are some scenes from The Land of Pink and Green.
