If you blinked, you might have missed it.
In the early morning light, the launch pad and rocket were hardly more than a silhouette against the slowly awakening sky.
And then, with a bright flash and a cloud of smoke, the rocket was long gone, traveling between approximately 550 and 1,100 miles per hour, and soaring 72 miles into the atmosphere.
The two Shenandoah University students who helped build the rocket said they felt excitement that day knowing that something they assembled, something they put their names on, was on its way to touch the edge of space.
"There's definitely some excitement around knowing that, like, I built this, and all this work that we had done over the week was actually going to amount to something," said Shannon Eissele, a senior biology major at SU in Winchester.
Eissele and Connor Hill, a sophomore studying computer science and data science, were chosen to attend NASA's RockOn Workshop, a weeklong experience that teaches college students how to create a sounding rocket experiment. This year, 28 schools around the country participated.
A sounding rocket is a small projectile, typically made of recycled military equipment, which gathers data from the atmosphere.
Ralph Wojtowicz, director of the division of applied technology at SU, accompanied the students. From June 16-22, the trio spent countless hours at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore assembling a payload, the part of a rocket that collects data.
Eissele and Hill said that although they didn't have strong backgrounds in the field, the workshop led participants through the building process step by step, which made it more digestible.
"I like to say it felt a lot like adult Legos," Eissele said. "So there were many different sensors and receptors that we connected with a bunch of wires and diodes and such to a very small panel. And these receptors would collect data on things like rotation, direction, radiation, humidity, pressure and all that kind of stuff. ... It was a very step by step process."
Prior experience is not a requirement for students at the RockOn Workshop. Because of this, Eissele and Hill had an opportunity to explore a topic that both of them said they're interested in, even though it falls outside their majors.
"The students had never done this kind of work before, but they did a fantastic job," Wojtowicz said. "I was really impressed with how they did."
It was four days of intensive building for the trio, and as they wrapped up their project, misfortune altered their course. Inclement thunderstorms took the original June 22 launch date off the table.
So, they waited.
And waited.
And waited.
They finally traveled back to Wallops about three weeks later, and stayed from Aug. 14-16. In the early hours of Aug. 17, their rocket finally took to the sky.
"It was very impressive to see a launch. I mean, we were about 150 yards away and you think, you know, that rocket looks pretty small. And then you see the flash, and you don't hear anything for a couple seconds, and then suddenly, wham. It was a big thing," said Wojtowicz.
Eissele said she watched the launch on YouTube due to a scheduling conflict. Hill left Wallops the day before the SU rocket launched, but said he was able to see another, very similar rocket launch before he left. He said he also watched the SU launch on YouTube. Both said seeing it go into the sky, even through a screen, was an exciting experience.
Aside from the hands-on learning, both students said the workshop broadened their academic horizons. Hill, who is early on in his college career, said he's interested in incorporating related classes into his studies.
"I'm glad I got to do something kind of outside of my direct area of study," he said. "... I think the school has classes for like, electronic components and stuff like that, and I'm definitely starting to think about maybe just taking a couple of those."
Eissele, who is graduating this year, plans to attend a graduate program, and said that while her goal has always been to work in microbiology research, she's now also interested in studying astrobiology.
"Astrobiology focuses on one, finding life in space, as well as determining living conditions in space, if things could live in space, how they live in space, that kind of thing," she said.
Both students also said they plan on applying for internship programs at NASA in the future.
Wojtowicz said that SU's participation in this workshop was also a great way to launch the university's new engineering program, which began this semester. He plans on applying to bring students to the next step of the NASA program, RockSat-C, which requires participants to design their own payload, which is then launched in a similar rocket.
"I feel like it's something we need to continue with. Despite the expense, it's very valuable. So yes, we definitely plan to go on to the next step," he said.
The RockOn application for the university started at $3,000, and prices increase as the projects become more involved.
"I've lived in the area for a while and it seems like Shenandoah is known a lot for the health care program and the conservatory. Our technology programs are great but they're not as well known," he said. "So I think doing something like this right, working with NASA launching payloads at this early stage in our engineering program, I think that says a lot about what other things that are going on here at Shenandoah."
The engineering program is one of many new additions at SU, which started the fall semester on Aug. 28.
