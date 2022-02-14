WINCHESTER — Who was Dr. Madison Spencer Briscoe?
According to research compiled by the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Storer College Alumni Association and National Park Service, Briscoe was a researcher and professor whose expertise in parasitic and tropical diseases spared countless Allied soldiers from contracting malaria and other ailments during World War II.
Briscoe was born in Winchester on March 4, 1904, and raised in a small stone house at 204 S. Kent St.
He graduated in 1918 from Douglas School, Winchester's educational institution for Black children in grades one through nine. When Briscoe was a student there, the school was located in the Old Stone Presbyterian Church at 306 Piccadilly St.
Douglas School later moved to a new building on North Kent Street.
Briscoe continued his high school and secondary education at Storer College, a school for Blacks in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. After graduating in 1924, he earned a bachelor's degree in 1926 from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, then a master's degree in 1930 from Columbia University in New York.
After earning his master's, Briscoe returned to Storer College as a professor and was instrumental in designing the school's pre-med curriculum.
Eleven years later, in 1941, Briscoe accepted a teaching position at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and started working toward his doctorate degree. That only lasted a few months, though, because America entered World War II in December of that year and put out a call for experts in parasitology and tropical diseases who could help keep American troops healthy as they fought in other parts of the world.
Briscoe became a captain with the U.S. Army's Sanitary Corps before being promoted to commander of its 16th Malaria Survey Detachment in Libya. His work during the war was critical in preventing soldiers and natives from contracting diseases spread by fleas, ticks, parasites, aquatic insects and contaminated water.
After the war ended in 1945, Briscoe returned to the United States and became a student at Catholic University in Washington, earning a doctorate in parasitology in 1950. He became known in scientific circles as the "Bug Man" and rejoined the faculty at Howard University later that year.
In 1951, Briscoe and his wife, Marie Byers Briscoe, bought a 19th-century house at 828 W. Washington St. in Harpers Ferry. Since the couple had no children, they offered their home as a boarding house for Storer College students. That house is now a bed and breakfast known as the Briscoe Africa House.
Briscoe's studies of various parasites on behalf of the U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research would occasionally take him to Central America, Egypt and Sudan. At home, he was named a trustee of Storer College and was active in the school's alumni association before the school closed in 1955.
The National Park Service acquired the remnants of Storer College's campus in 1962 and integrated it into Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. In 2011, the Park Service also obtained Briscoe's collection of mollusk species from around the world and added it to its National Capital Area Natural History Collection.
Briscoe was named a full professor at Howard University in 1962, but not much is known about the Bug Man or his wife beyond that time. At some point, the couple moved to Houston, where Madison Briscoe died in 1995 and Marie Briscoe passed in 2001.
