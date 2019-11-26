STEPHENS CITY — The Life Church will serve a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for those who do not have a place to eat.
This is the first time for the event.
“The Life Church, our mission is for many people to know God, find freedom, discover purpose and to make a difference,” said Ericka Kerns, the church’s outreach coordinator. “And one of the ways we believe in making a difference in the world is living a life fulfilled by using our God-given strengths to make a positive impact on others. We are always looking for ways to make an impact on the community.”
The potluck meal, with food donated by church members, community members, Schenck Foods and Jordan Springs Market, will be served from 1-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day inside the church at 199 Agape Way near Stephens City. Transportation will be available for anyone who lives within 10 miles of the church.
She said the church could use more food donations.
About 500 people attend services at The Life Church each week.
For more information, or to request travel assistance, call 540-325-2489 or email outreach.win@welovechurch.com
