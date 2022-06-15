STEPHENS CITY — Brenda Miller always knew she wanted to continue — and expand — her family’s business.
Fifty years ago, her parents opened Valley Furniture Country Interiors at 5960 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) near Stephens City.
Miller and her husband Kevin own and operate The Miller House next door, which marks its 20th anniversary on Saturday.
“My parents worked hard over the years to establish a successful furniture business. As an only child, I knew I wanted to continue the business,” Brenda Miller said. “Presently, my mom still operates Valley Furniture Country Interiors located beside The Miller House.”
Brenda and Kevin married in April of 2002 and opened The Miller House a few months later in July. They started off selling Seely furniture and expanded to include other brands as well as design services. Kevin manages the store while Brenda focuses on interior design.
“Over the years, my husband and I have expanded our business by adding more furniture builders and more home decor options featuring many design styles,” Brenda said. “We strive to find the best handmade, solid-wood pieces made in the USA. Many of our furniture pieces are built by Amish and Mennonite and other skilled artisans. We specialize in custom kitchen islands, media centers, dining tables, including our signature whiskey barrel table and bedrooms. We offer custom finishes, hardware and choice of wood species. My dad always said, ‘You’ll love our country prices.’”
The Miller House typically hosts events throughout the year, such as spring and fall open houses as well as a special Christmas open house.
Those events help “inspire” customers, Brenda said, and she helps them find the right fit for their “one-of-a-kind” space.
“The store is filled with unique, one-of-a-kind items,” she said. “Customers began to inquire about decorating services. Holiday decorating quickly turned into full-service interior design, remodeling, custom window treatments, staging, space planning and more.”
That led Brenda to open a design center next door, which showcases a custom kitchen, fabrics and flooring options.
Although the design center won't be open for the 20-year celebration, visitors will get a chance to see The Miller House's new showroom, which is located in a warehouse behind the store. The space has been under renovation and will be revealed on Saturday.
While the design center enables the Millers to offer more design services, the showroom allows them to display more furniture and home accents.
Saturday’s celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Select items will be 20% off to celebrate 20 years in business. Refreshments, including Bam Bam’s BBQ Food truck, and door prizes will be part of the celebration.
“Through support of our community, we will continue to expand as needed to showcase the best solid-wood built furniture and home accents in the valley,” Brenda said.
For more information, visit themillerhouse.net. Or call 540-869-2148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.