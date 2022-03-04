WINCHESTER — When Ron McGehee began renovating the former Virginia National bank building at the corner of North Loudoun and Piccadilly streets, he envisioned turning that area of downtown into "an entertainment center."
The centerpiece is The Monument, a new events venue located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in the old bank.
Under the umbrella of Monument Entertainment is Ellie's Pub and Pearl's Lounge next door. A sports bar behind the pub is in the works for 2023. Later this fall, a speakeasy is slated to open in The Monument's basement.
Justin Tenpenny, Monument Entertainment's director of operations, says the 400-square-foot first floor of The Monument can accommodate about 420 people.
The space features a performance stage, with old bank vaults as a backdrop, DMX lighting, and what Tenpenny boasts is the “largest disco ball in Frederick County.”
There's also a 7k projector and a camera system for broadcasting live footage
“We offer more of a comfortable and elegant experience. We have architecture and state-of-the-art lighting that you would find in a larger venue, but on a micro scale,” Tenpenny said. “All of the things you love about going to a place inside the city or a large concert hall, you’ll feel that here but in more of an intimate setting.”
Behind the large, central bank vault is a green room where entertainers can relax before a show.
Upstairs has bar seating with a lounge area in the “old presidential suite,” which used to be the bank president's office. There's also an outdoor space.
McGehee, a retired mechanical engineer, designed, fabricated and customized much of the space, Tenpenny said, noting there's a good bit of steel.
All the lighting is DMX controlled and integrated. DMX (digital multiplex) is a technology that controls and synchronizes stage lights or other animations such as fog machines.
“There will be over 230 different variations of lights that can correspond with a performance,” Tenpenny said. “If the artist had a song that changes the mood of the room, the mood of the room can change both in physical and how you feel.”
So far, The Monument has hosted two small shows since opening last fall in what Tenpenny called a “soft rollout process.” The next show, Robbie Limon as the Buddy Holly Experience, is scheduled for March 19.
More shows are being added to the schedule, Tenpenny said.
“We’re working with our partners to book national and regional acts that will kick off in April,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re prepared to host national acts and build a strong reputation and relationship with those people so they’ll come back again. That way people in our community won’t have to travel far to see quality acts. In doing that, we want to make sure we’re agile in our approach and learn from our experiences. That’s why we’ve done a soft rollout process. There’s a lot of different moving pieces, so we want to make sure when we deliver we exceed expectations. That first chance you get to make an impression, we want to knock it out of the park.”
Chryssi Elfstrom, who is event manager for Monument Entertainment, said she’s excited about all of the possibilities for The Monument.
“There’s a lot of different elements involved and creative aspects that are really exciting for me. We’re building from the ground up,” said Elfstrom, who has experience in events management in the restaurant industry. “There’s a lot of opportunity to reach out to the community and really create a brand for ourselves.”
