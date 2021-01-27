WINCHESTER — The financial services firm The Ascent of Alexandria recently ranked Winchester as the 10th most affordable place to live in the United States. It was the smallest city in the Top 10 and the only listing for the commonwealth of Virginia.

Here is the complete list of America’s 10 most affordable cities, determined by average annual incomes vs. average annual expenses. The current populations of each locality are noted:

Cedar Park, Texas (72,400)

Midland, Texas (135,100)

Ogden, Utah (86,100)

Raleigh, North Carolina (470,500)

Provo, Utah (116,100)

Des Moines, Iowa (215,900)

Austin, Texas (964,200)

Minneapolis, Minnesota (425,400)

St. Paul, Minnesota (307,700)

Winchester, Virginia (27,800)

The Council for Community and Economic Research of Arlington also released its Top 10 lists for the cheapest and most expensive cities in the United States based on each locality’s cost-of-living index.

According to the council, the most expensive cities during the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

Manhattan, New York

Honolulu, Hawaii

San Francisco, California

Brooklyn, New York

Washington, D.C.

Seattle, Washington

Oakland, California

Boston, Massachusetts

Arlington, Virginia

Orange County, California

The cheapest cities during Q4 2020 were:

Harlington, Texas

McAllen, Texas

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Amarillo, Texas

Pittsburg, Kansas

Tupelo, Mississippi

Richmond, Indiana

Muskogee, Oklahoma

Joplin, Missouri

Conway, Arkansas

