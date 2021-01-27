WINCHESTER — The financial services firm The Ascent of Alexandria recently ranked Winchester as the 10th most affordable place to live in the United States. It was the smallest city in the Top 10 and the only listing for the commonwealth of Virginia.
Here is the complete list of America’s 10 most affordable cities, determined by average annual incomes vs. average annual expenses. The current populations of each locality are noted:
Cedar Park, Texas (72,400)
Midland, Texas (135,100)
Ogden, Utah (86,100)
Raleigh, North Carolina (470,500)
Provo, Utah (116,100)
Des Moines, Iowa (215,900)
Austin, Texas (964,200)
Minneapolis, Minnesota (425,400)
St. Paul, Minnesota (307,700)
Winchester, Virginia (27,800)
The Council for Community and Economic Research of Arlington also released its Top 10 lists for the cheapest and most expensive cities in the United States based on each locality’s cost-of-living index.
According to the council, the most expensive cities during the fourth quarter of 2020 were:
Manhattan, New York
Honolulu, Hawaii
San Francisco, California
Brooklyn, New York
Washington, D.C.
Seattle, Washington
Oakland, California
Boston, Massachusetts
Arlington, Virginia
Orange County, California
The cheapest cities during Q4 2020 were:
Harlington, Texas
McAllen, Texas
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Amarillo, Texas
Pittsburg, Kansas
Tupelo, Mississippi
Richmond, Indiana
Muskogee, Oklahoma
Joplin, Missouri
Conway, Arkansas
