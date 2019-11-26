WINCHESTER — The Virginia Youth Ballet and The Vostrikov Academy of Ballet (VYB-VAB) will present the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” this weekend.
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Handley High School auditorium.
More than 100 dancers will perform in the two-act ballet under the direction of Melissa Kauffmann Largent, artistic director for the VYB-VAB.
Reserved seating tickets are $22 in advance of the performance or $25 at the door.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.virginiayouthballet.org or by calling 540-665-0343.
