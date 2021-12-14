WINCHESTER — A holiday classic returns to the stage this weekend as Vostrikov’s Academy of Ballet in Winchester presents its 40th annual production of “The Nutcracker” at Handley High School.
The cast of 120 student and adult dancers who will appear in Sunday’s two performances in the Patsy Cline Theater at Handley includes Steve Nichols and his wife, Ellen Nichols, both of whom have performed in the Winchester-based academy’s Christmas ballet for longer than many of their fellow dancers have been alive.
Steve Nichols has been in “The Nutcracker” for 33 of the 40 years it has been staged by Vostrikov’s. His wife trails him by a few years, but not many.
“I hope they’ll keep doing it for as long as they can,” said the ballet’s director, Melissa Kauffmann.
Steve Nichols portrays Mr. Drosselmeyer, a mysterious toymaker who gives his young goddaughter, Clara Stahlbaum, a wooden nutcracker doll during her family’s Christmas party.
“He’s the eccentric character who creates the magic behind the dolls in the story,” Kauffmann said. “It’s a prominent role.”
Ellen Nichols, who portrays a guest at the Christmas party, gets to dance with her real-life husband during the opening act of the ballet, Kauffmann said. They’ll be joined onstage by more than 100 academy students, some as young as 5, and a handful of adult performers.
This weekend’s shows will also feature a guest artist. Tyson Francis, a Vostrikov’s Academy of Ballet alumnus who now studies dance at Shenandoah University, will perform two roles in the production.
“The Nutcracker” is a fantasy that portrays a young girl’s Christmas Eve journey to a magical land. It was first performed in 1892 in Russia and, despite a score written by “Swan Lake” composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, was not a success.
The ballet eventually made its way to the United States in the 1940s but made little impact until 1954, when a version choreographed by George Balanchine debuted in New York City. That version has been staged every year since in New York and by dance companies across the U.S.
Kauffmann said Vostrikov’s Academy of Ballet and its Virginia Youth Ballet first performed “The Nutcracker” when the academy launched in 1982 and hasn’t missed a year since, even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s production to be staged virtually and streamed online.
“It’s a good show for everybody, particularly at the holidays,” she said.
Along with “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker” is arguably the most well-known ballet in history. Kauffmann attributes its popularity to several factors, starting with a story written by Alexandre Dumas Père based on 1816’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E.T.A. Hoffmann.
“We have young children who enjoy it and older adults who come back year after year,” Kauffmann said.
Vostrikov’s Academy of Ballet’s 40th annual production of “The Nutcracker” will be staged at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Patsy Cline Theater in Handley High School, 425 Handley Blvd. in Winchester. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased through the academy’s website at virginiayouthballet.org. Face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required.
