The piano man

David M. Foster of Foster Piano Rebuilding in Berryville is reflected in the top as he tunes the grand piano in the Half Note Lounge in the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester Monday. Foster said the heating system and humidity levels inside a building can affect the piano's tune.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

