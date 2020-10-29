WINCHESTER — The 2020 election is like no other in history.
With just five days until Election Day, many voters have already cast their ballots either in person or by mail, some due to fear of exposure to the coronavirus at the polls on Election Day.
Saturday is the last day in Virginia for early in-person voting, which is taking place at voter registration offices or satellite locations. The Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office is located at 107-A N. East Lane.
For those who plan to vote on Tuesday, polls in Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Winchester, voters are deciding who will occupy four of nine City Council seats — one in each of the city’s four wards — and the mayor’s office.
Sample ballots, ward maps, a list of voting locations and additional information is available online from the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office at winchesterva.gov/vote.
Ward 1 — Bell vs. Veach
One of Winchester’s most competitive races is in Ward 1, where incumbent Republican Les Veach is being challenged by Democrat Richard Bell.
Veach, who owns and operates a State Farm insurance agency, is seeking his fourth four-year term on council. When asked why he deserves to be re-elected, he said it all comes down to experience.
“During my 12 years on council, we’ve accomplished a lot for the citizens,” Veach said, noting improvements to the corridors that lead to Old Town, the development of new businesses and the maintaining of a relatively consistent real estate tax rate. “I do a lot of communicating with the citizens ... and they feel my experience is well needed right now during this pandemic.”
Bell, who is CEO of The Adams Cos. commercial real estate firm in Winchester, has never been elected to office, but his extensive experience in public service includes stints on the boards of the Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission, Winchester Board of Architectural Review, Preservation of Historic Winchester Inc. and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
Bell spent 23 years in the military before retiring as a lieutenant with the U.S. Navy Reserve, then was appointed to two four-year terms on the Winchester School Board.
In November, Winchester voters decided to replace the City Council-appointed School Board with one that is elected by the citizens. When Bell’s second term ended on June 30, he chose to run for council’s Ward 1 seat rather than campaign for another four years on the School Board.
“As a member of this community, it is my hope that we can keep political aspirations out of our school leadership and stay focused on the mission of learning for all whatever it takes,” Bell said at his final School Board meeting in June.
Bell has said he also supports smart growth, expanding and connecting the city’s outdoor recreational spaces and developing creative housing solutions.
Ward 2 — Mondell vs. Hill
The City Council race in Ward 2 also features a political veteran against a first-time candidate.
John Hill, a Democrat seeking his fourth four-year term on council, is being challenged by Republican candidate Tim Mondell, a political newcomer.
Hill, a retired counselor who worked at Timber Ridge School in Frederick County, moved to Winchester from his hometown of Kannapolis, N.C., more than 40 years ago. He said he is seeking re-election to keep Winchester moving in a positive direction.
During his current term on council, Hill launched a series of community meetings that allowed him to inform city residents about happenings at Rouss City Hall.
“People are finding that government is working for them,” Hill said. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to make our city a better place.”
Mondell, a teacher and coach in Winchester Public Schools, said he believes local government could do better, especially when it comes to how City Council has allowed its relationship with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department to become strained in recent years.
“The common good of the people and their safety is the main reason for any level of government,” Mondell said last month after being endorsed by the Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401 union. “Providing firefighters with what they need is going to be a top priority of mine should I be elected to City Council.”
Regardless of which City Council candidates win on Tuesday, Hill said everyone involved in this year’s local elections has Winchester’s best interests at heart.
“We’re all looking at how we can improve this city,” he said. “Our first and foremost priority is to move this city forward.”
