WINCHESTER — The last time Winchester held an election for City Council, it proved to be a game changer. On Nov. 6, 2018, Democrats claimed a political majority of the panel’s nine seats for the first time since 1980.
On Tuesday, city voters will decide if they want council to remain in Democrats’ hands or revert to the Republican rule that prevailed for nearly four decades.
Four council seats, one in each of the city’s four wards, are up for grabs this year, as is the office of mayor. In Winchester, the mayor holds the ninth seat on City Council and often casts the deciding vote on contentious issues.
On Thursday, The Winchester Star profiled the council candidates running in Ward 1 (Republican incumbent Les Veach and Democratic challenger Richard Bell) and Ward 2 (Democratic incumbent John Hill and Republican challenger Tim Mondell). Saturday’s edition will feature a profile of the two mayoral candidates, Democratic incumbent David Smith and Republican opponent Danielle Bostick.
Today, the spotlight is on candidates from Wards 3 and 4.
Ward 3 — Sullivan vs. Hall
Republican Corey Sullivan is completing his first full term on City Council, and he’s hoping for a second. Standing in his way is a political newcomer, Democrat Ryan Hall.
Sullivan, a product manager with United Testing Systems, was appointed to council in May 2014 to replace Councilor Ben Weber, who stepped down after moving out of Ward 3. Sullivan went on to win a special election in November 2014 to complete the remaining two years of Weber’s term, then won his first four-year term in the general election held in November 2016.
When asked why voters should support him again, Sullivan said: “Experience matters, and I don’t think it’s a good time to be learning on the job during a global pandemic.
“At the end of the day, this job is not really about politics,” he said. “It’s about knowledge, it’s about experience and it’s about the history of City Council — what we did in the past, what we’re trying to do and what we want to do in the future.”
Sullivan’s opponent may be new to politics, but he is already familiar to many residents of the Winchester area. Hall handled public relations for two high-profile community organizations — the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity — before signing on this summer as regional coordinator for a new regional business initiative, Startup Shenandoah Valley.
Hall said he is running because he wants to help guide Winchester through a post-COVID-19 landscape by promoting housing opportunities, small-business growth and mental health services. He’s also committed to improving Rouss City Hall’s strained relationship with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, a stance than won him an endorsement from the Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401 union.
“An effective city councilor is anchored in the community, invites feedback, understands the legal and financial responsibilities of the position and has a vision for moving the city forward,” Hall said. “My background shows I am a leader, a maker, a problem solver and a person who gets things done. I will evaluate situations fairly and represent all citizens equally. I firmly believe we must all go forward together.”
Ward 4 — Willingham vs. Milstead
Republican John Willingham has served three four-year terms on City Council. His opponent in the election, Democrat Phillip Milstead, thinks it’s time for a change.
Willingham is one of council’s most visible members. He served as council president from 2013 through 2017 — setting agendas and moderating the panel’s twice-monthly meetings and work sessions — before voluntarily stepping down. Smith, the city’s mayor, succeeded him in the role.
Willingham, a certified public accountant who serves as president of the real estate firm Stoneridge Cos. Inc., said if he wins a fourth term, it will be his last.
“It is important that citizens are represented by someone who has experience and a deep understanding of what happens in our community. I do that by working and investing in our city, having kids in the Winchester Public Schools and volunteering in other areas such as coaching youth soccer,” Willingham said. “With a new city manager [Dan Hoffman], serious budget and economic matters to manage during the COVID pandemic, implementation of the Fire and Rescue [improvement] study and finding ways to fund sidewalks and other infrastructure, I believe that during difficult times, my experience and a successful track record matter more now than ever.”
Milstead, a Democrat, is new to politics but well-versed in government operations.
Over the years, Milstead has served on several public and private boards, including the Loudoun County Transportation Commission and Winchester Electoral Board. He recently retired from NASA, where he helped to manage one of the world’s largest supercomputers.
“I bring new ways of approaching governance that are more efficient than what we have done in the past,” Milstead said. “I bring a work ethic that will aggressively represent Winchester’s Fourth Ward as well as the city as a whole. I do not want to raise property taxes, but I do want to introduce more economical ways of doing the city’s business that will lead to greater tax revenue, just not from homeowners. I look to new methods of improving our city in appearances, functionality, and a place that people want to visit. I want to support our first responders and, through cooperation with the School Board, our schools. I want Winchester to grow, not just repeat the past.”
Saturday is the last day for early in-person voting in Virginia. Winchester residents can cast their ballots at the city’s Voter Registrar’s Office at 107-A N. East Lane. For those who prefer to vote at their local precincts on Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sample ballots, ward maps, a list of voting locations and additional information are available online from the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office at winchesterva.gov/vote.
