WINCHESTER — This year's campaign for mayor of Winchester has been surprisingly contentious.
Incumbent David Smith, a Democrat, is seeking a second four-year term. His opponent is first-time political candidate Danielle Bostick, a Republican.
Smith, a restaurateur, is a strong advocate for local businesses and helping Winchester recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bostick, a teacher, is pushing for more transparency and accountability from city government.
Bostick's supporters have been critical of Smith for being too focused on Old Town and failing to support the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. Some of his critics claim (but have never proven) that he is a legal resident of Slanesville, West Virginia, and therefore ineligible to serve as mayor of Winchester.
Smith's supporters have blasted Bostick for being politically inexperienced and a liberal in the guise of a Republican. A handful of her critics have also accused her of using the reported sexual assault of her teenage daughter in July 2017 as a means to build her own public profile.
At the end of the day, though, both candidates share a passion for moving Winchester forward.
Smith's election in 2016 broke a lot of barriers. Not only did he become Winchester's first Black mayor, he was also the first to be openly gay.
Prior to becoming mayor, Smith spent 16 years in public service, working for community and nonprofit organizations including the Winchester Planning Commission, Old Town Development Board (now the Old Town Advancement Commission), Winchester Parking Authority, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Winchester Main Street Foundation and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
He also established himself in the business community. Smith owns and operates two restaurants on the Loudoun Street Mall — Village Square and Water Street Kitchen — and has seen first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges to ever confront small businesses.
"We have a lot of rebuilding to do," Smith said. "We started with a really good, strong economy, and I want to get us back to that. It's a lot of hard work and we'll have to engage with partners to make that happen, but I want to continue from the point where we were before the pandemic."
Bostick, a Latin teacher at Handley High School, may be new to politics, but she's no stranger to the political arena. She is a member of the Winchester Social Services Advisory Board and Winchester Education Association, and was instrumental in a grass-roots movement that led city voters to decide last year they would rather have an elected school board than one whose members are appointed by City Council.
She is also a national advocate for sexual assault survivors. Prior to her daughter being attacked in 2017, Bostick herself was molested by a swim coach in Laurel, Maryland, starting when she was 7 years old. Her attacker, Chris Huott, pleaded guilty to the crimes in 2014, nearly 30 years after the incidents occurred.
Bostick said her primary focus now is making Winchester's local government more accountable to its citizens.
"Access to the tools of government should be for everyone, not just the well-connected," she said. "The mayor in Winchester ... has one vote on City Council as well as ceremonial duties. I will use my vote and my voice to reflect the interests of citizens across all four wards and establish a culture of governance that puts people first."
Today is the last day for early in-person voting in Virginia. Winchester residents can cast their ballots until 4:30 p.m. at the city’s Voter Registrar’s Office at 107-A N. East Lane. For those who prefer to vote at their local precincts on Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sample ballots, ward maps, a list of voting locations and additional information are available online from the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office at winchesterva.gov/vote.
