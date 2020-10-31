WINCHESTER — Voters will decide Tuesday whether they want the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates to remain Republican or if they'd like to shake things up with a Democrat.
Democratic nominee Irina Khanin of Winchester and Winchester City Council member Bill Wiley, a Republican, are facing off in a special election to fill the remainder of Republican Chris Collins’ term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Collins vacated his seat in June when he was appointed a General District Court judge. Khanin, an attorney, ran against Collins for the 29th District seat in November.
Although many have already cast their votes in early voting, Khanin and Wiley are still fiercely campaigning to persuade voters that they are the best choice for the 29th District, which includes the City of Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties.
Wiley said his campaign has been going “exceptionally well.”
“I have traveled all across House District 29 meeting with voters and listening to citizens,” Wiley said. “We all seem to share the same concerns by what has been happening in Richmond. Most recently was this boondoggle of a special session. A lot of people I have met are rightly upset by the partisan games being played in Richmond. They don’t like the policies of defunding the police or more gun control legislation. The average family I have met with cannot afford the tax increases that the liberals in Richmond have advocated for.”
Wiley, who works for Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. and OakCrest Commercial Real Estate, says he trusts that voters have done their homework.
“I believe the voters will support the candidate in the race they believe has offered real policy solutions to the challenges we face,” Wiley said. “I believe they will support the candidate who will defend their Second Amendment rights and not ever support defunding the police. I don’t think the people want a tax-and-spend liberal to be their next delegate.”
When asked why people should vote for him over Khanin, he noted that this is the first election for the House of Delegates since the Democrats took over the General Assembly earlier this year.
“We saw the liberals in Richmond increase our taxes, support gun control laws, and enact much of their ideological views, which have harmed our communities,” Wiley said. “As your Delegate, I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate, and push for commonsense policies that will make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
With the exception of “not being able to shake people’s hands” due to COVID, Khanin said her second campaign for the 29th District has been a great experience.
“We have been incredibly impressed by the response we get from people,” Khanin said. "We thought in this election season, with so many things going on at the federal level, that people would be exhausted from calls about voting and fundraisers and anything really, but we’ve gotten a really good response.”
She said she is optimistic about her chances of winning the election. Due to last year’s race against Collins, Khanin said she is more experienced in campaigning and has much better name recognition than she did in 2019. She also said she no longer has to run against an incumbent and will likely benefit from higher Democratic voter turnout due to the presidential election.
Khanin said voters should choose her because she will focus on “concrete solutions to the problems that people face in our district.” Khanin’s campaign platform includes job creation, providing high-speed internet service and healing the division between people on the right and left sides of the political spectrum.
She said her experience as a child advocacy attorney, a board member on the Winchester Education Foundation and a board member on Northwestern Community Services Board will be an asset in forming solutions.
“Those experiences help me come up with very concrete solutions to the problems that people here face,” Khanin said. “I have been talking about those things, not about partisan issues, from day one. We are talking about broadband, and making sure we expand access to mental health services. Those are the things that are very concrete that people really need and they need them tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.