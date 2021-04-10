WINCHESTER — Abandoned by his father, William Thomas Anderson remembers moving with his mother and brothers into his uncle's home when he was 6 years old.
One night he overheard his uncle tell his wife, "I wish she'd take those little bastards somewhere else." The comment emotionally scarred Anderson. For the rest of his life he said he has been fiercely independent and could never ask for help because he saw it as a sign of weakness. It took him years to forgive his uncle who was struggling to feed his own family and to understand that seeking help is nothing to be ashamed of.
"It marked me," he said. "As a child, I didn't understand it."
Anderson, programs director at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, told the story recently to 21 male inmates during a class in the Offender Re-Entry Transition Program (ORTP), which he runs. He also teaches female inmates. His point was that many of them have had childhood traumas, including parental abandonment or emotional, physical, or sexual abuse, that contributed to them being incarcerated.
Coming to terms with childhood scars and recognizing your inner-child might sound like touchy-feely advice unsuited for inmates. While rehabilitation is part of the mission of jails and prisons, punishment and inmate accountability are major components.
However, Anderson stresses recognizing the impact of childhood trauma isn't an excuse for crimes committed as an adult and shouldn't be used as a crutch. But inmates taking responsibility for their actions doesn't mean beating themselves up for things that were out of their control as children.
Anderson believes an honest appraisal of one's childhood is a map to what a person has become as an adult and key to healing and self-improvement. It can be a difficult message for men who are often taught as children to be tough. And it can be a tough sell in a jail or prison, where displaying vulnerability can be seen as weakness that might be preyed upon. But sometimes moving forward means looking back.
"How much of that childhood did we really enjoy and how much of it did we really endure?" Anderson asked the inmates during the March 22 session. "It's part of us gentleman. Whether we recognize it or not."
Anderson, a Stephens City resident who goes by Andy, turned 90 last month. He would seemingly have little in common with the inmates. The nonagenarian was a child of the Great Depression, while most of the inmates are in their 20s and 30s. In an era where only about 1.3 million of the country's population of 330 million serves in the military, Anderson is a Korean War-era veteran who served in the Air Force, Army and Navy. Most of the inmates have multiple convictions, but Anderson's record is clean.
But like many of the inmates, he battled addiction. In Anderson's case, it was alcohol. For much of his military career, he was a functioning alcoholic. He said he was always sober on duty, but drank heavily off-duty. Anderson, a father of four, quit drinking cold turkey in 1974.
"I came to the conclusion that I had to make a choice between my family and my drinking," he said in an interview. "My choice was my family."
Anderson, a Christian, has maintained sobriety through daily prayer and meditation. He does it for about 15 minutes when he wakes up and for about 15 minutes before bed.
"Prayer is when you talk to God and meditation is when you listen for answers," he said. "What did I do wrong today and what did I do right? Who did I hurt today and who did I help?"
Anderson grew up in Imperial, Pennsylvania, a small town in western Pennsylvania about 14 miles outside Pittsburgh. He enlisted in the Army in 1948 and served until 1952, including a stretch as a drill sergeant during the Korean War. He then joined the Navy for four years serving as a radioman on the U.S.S. Crevalle, a 312-foot long submarine. He then enlisted in the Air Force, spending most of his time at a Strategic Air Command base in Spain where he worked in radio communications.
In 1961, he returned to the Navy, where he served as a radioman on the U.S.S. Alexander Hamilton, a nuclear, ballistic missile submarine. He retired in 1969. He said he chose a military career because it was a good way to provide for his family and he liked the camaraderie of the military. He said there are some similarities working at the jail, which has a paramilitary structure.
Reducing recidivism
After leaving the military, Anderson worked in Charleston, South Carolina, as a maintenance manager for Cummins Inc., a diesel engine manufacturer. After retiring and relocating to the Shenandoah Valley, he took a job in 1996 working in Kernstown for the Opportunities Industrialization Center, a nonprofit group that helped economically disadvantaged and unemployed people find work.
When the center closed, he was hired at the regional jail in 2000. The jail serves Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties. It averaged about 635 inmates per day until the coronavirus led to early releases. The current daily population inmate population is about 680, despite early releases earlier this year to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Anderson was hired as director of pre-trial services, a probation-type program that monitors defendants out on bond or released on their own recognizance. In 2005, he started the ORTP, which has served nearly 3,100 inmates since its inception and primarily involves low-level, nonviolent offenders.
Besides alcohol and drug rehabilitation, the four-hour, five-day-per-week program includes teaching anger management, character development and financial management. The other reentry counselors are Amanda Ashworth and Jeff Beard. A fourth counselor is being hired. Inmate responsibilities in the program include filling out weekly workbooks and reading assignments on relapse prevention, socialization and avoiding criminal and addictive thinking.
In 2019, the program expanded from 90 days to 120 days. Anderson said about 65% of inmates graduate. While some inmates flunk the program due to disciplinary problems, most failures to graduate are due to sentences ending before inmates can complete the program.
The program's recidivism rate is approximately 25%. In comparison, 68% of state inmates are re-arrested within three years of release, 79% within six years and 84% within nine years, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Anderson concedes he can't track graduates who move out of the area and are re-arrested, but said his 16 years of data is more comprehensive than other institutions that only track inmates for three years after their release.
"If I only tracked people for the first three years, my recidivism rate would be a lot lower," he said. "I get people that come back who have been out and clean for 10 years and come back for a drug offense or something."
Anderson said one of the most difficult parts of the job is not taking it home with him. While empathy is crucial, some detachment is necessary due to the often tragic stories of inmates, which frequently involve drug, emotional or physical abuse.
"It can really make a mark on you if you're not careful," he said. "You hear so many sad stories."
One that sticks with Anderson involves graduate Jonny Ian Novgrod. Anderson recalled Novgrod's sense of humor lightening the mood while he was in the program and how he attended Lord Fairfax Community College and James Madison University after graduating. In his final quarter at JMU, Anderson said Novgrad was prescribed opioids for an ongoing depression problem. The prescription led to a relapse, and the 45-year-old Novgrod of Stephens City fatally overdosed in 2015.
"He's buried right behind my mother-in-law's grave," Anderson said. "I get to see him every once in a while and stop and say hello to Jonny."
When he does presentations about the program, Anderson often talks about Novgrod and graduate Daniel Charles Spitler. Like Novgrod, the 50-year-old Spitler was addicted to drugs before incarceration but he has survived and thrived.
Spitler, who grew up in Stephen City and Winchester, credits wanting to change and his Christian faith for his 16 years of sobriety, but also said Anderson was a big help. After graduating, Spitler and his wife became missionaries in New Mexico. In 2012, they started Life Challenge, a year-long, religious-based, residential alcohol and drug treatment program in Amarillo, Texas. Spitler said the program has an 85% success rate and Anderson has regularly donated money. Spitler has made a few inspirational speeches to inmates at the jail when visiting the area in the last several years.
Spitler gets emotional when speaking of Anderson. He said Anderson is a straight shooter who has been a father figure and role model. He said Anderson helped instill accountability and maturity in him.
Spitler says he has saved all the literature in a box that Anderson gave to inmates when he was in the program. Much of it included inspirational sayings like, "Wake up, grow up, clean up and show up." The slogans are designed to help inmates endure setbacks.
"It had so much of an impact on my life. Just the things he would read and say. He's a humble, down-to-earth guy who has so much wisdom and he just felt real," Spitler said. "He really wanted to see people change their lives and that just resonated with me and we've been close ever since."
Spitler, a father of five, said he knows he can still count on Anderson.
"Without him being in my life, I wouldn't be here today," Spitler said as he choked back tears. "I wasn't a good person. I was strung out on drugs. I was involved in bad stuff. He looked through all of that and helped me radically change my life."
Success stories like Spitler help motivate Anderson. And while the job is consuming, he understands the value of having a life outside of work. In his spare time before the pandemic, Anderson said he regularly attended the Eagles Club or Moose Club for dinner and dancing on weekends with his wife Patricia Anderson. They married in 2013, and she volunteers at the jail working with female inmates.
Anderson, who earns $69,582 annually, is believed to be Frederick County's oldest employee. He said he has no plans to retire as long as he's physically able to do the job.
"We have a pretty good feel that we're making an inroad," he said. "I enjoy what I do because I think it's the right thing to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.