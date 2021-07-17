WINCHESTER — The man who served as America's homelessness czar during the final year of President Donald Trump's administration said on Thursday night that people need to have a full picture of what causes homelessness if they want to have any hope of ending it.
Robert G. Marbut Jr. told a gathering of about two dozen people at the George Washington Hotel in Winchester the vast majority of homeless people in the United States are not lazy drunks or drug addicts, but rather human beings who were brought down by a series of physical, emotional and financial circumstances they weren't equipped to handle. Understanding what led them to homelessness, he said, is the only way to help them recover.
Marbut provided a fictional scenario to demonstrate how an optimistic young person with dreams of a bright future can eventually find himself or herself living on the street.
"Homelessness doesn't start with losing your home," he said. "In the beginning, you don't make it to work or you start showing up late for work. And then somebody sits you down and says, 'Hey, we're not going to pay you for not coming to work.'"
In many cases, he said, the person's job performance has been hampered by an untreated mental illness or condition such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. In order to do better at work, the person may start self-medicating with drugs or alcohol to help soothe their nerves. However, that tends to make things worse, not better.
Eventually, Marbut said, the person will lose their job. Sometimes the person will find another, less-demanding position but, if the mental health and substance abuse issues are not addressed, that job won't last long, either.
"And if you're married, your marriage is now on the rocks," Marbut said.
Without a steady income, he said, "You blow through your credit cards and your credit rating."
Once the credit cards are maxed out or cancelled, a person will turn to family and friends for financial assistance.
Eventually, he or she will find himself or herself alone and unable to pay the rent or mortgage, so they'll start sleeping on friends' couches.
"Now you're couch-surfing and moving around," Marbut said. "You get a job here and there to help a little bit."
Eventually, though, he or she runs out of friends and starts living in their car, which Marbut said is typically the last possession held by someone en route to homelessness. When the car is repossessed and the person has nowhere left to turn but a shelter, the journey to homelessness is complete.
People experiencing homelessness in Winchester can seek emergency shelter and assistance from two faith-based nonprofit organizations, the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St. and the Salvation Army at 300 Fort Collier Road. To learn more, visit winrescue.org and salvationarmypotomac.org
