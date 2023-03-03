WINCHESTER — When friends of Critical Care Registered Nurse Penny Torian presented her with a plastic action figure of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to cheer her up in August of 2021, they had no idea what they had started. Initially presented to the Winchester resident as a playful pick-me-up during a stressful part of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rock has become part of the team, flexing his bulging muscles to lift the spirits of all who lay eyes on him.
The Rock has tried his hand at setting up IVs, wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), performing CPR on Lilliputian figurines and using his tiny little head and micro-sized muscles to do whatever it takes to be a hospital nurse.
Torian has documented his integration into the team on social media, and, as COVID restrictions have relaxed, the pint-sized Dwayne Johnson has been spreading hope and providing the extra support that Torian, her co-workers, patients and people who interact with her in and out of the hospital often need.
For those who have been sleeping under a rock, Johnson is a popular actor and former professional wrestler whose movie credits include "Moana" and "Jungle Cruise."
How Torian came to possess the action figure was not dramatic. She had been working on the frontlines of the pandemic at Winchester Medical Center from the beginning. She has three decades of nursing under her belt and had seen a lot of trauma prior to COVID-19. But, she remembers the exact day — March 15, 2020 — when she worked her first “COVID shift.” She continued to work with COVID patients throughout the pandemic and still does.
To say it was high pressure would be an understatement. COVID brought intense protocols and mixed outcomes. Adding to the stress was that loved ones couldn't interact with patients in the typical way. When not bundled up in PPE, Torian, like the rest of the world, was home with her family, trying to keep them healthy.
By August of 2021, one her go-tos for stress management — running — was no longer accessible to her. Along with being an RN, Torian leads indoor cycling classes at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center, swims and trains for triathlons. But a troubled knee was forcing her to sit out runs with friends, some of them co-workers. Stress was weighing her down.
Training partners knew that Torian had named her tri-bike after The Rock because she felt encouraged by the celebrity’s kindness and pep talks in which he encourages people “not to give up.” She has drawn on his strength during difficult workouts, races and times in life. So, her friends jokingly presented her with her own pocket-sized "Rock" to lean on.
Her friends sent her on a scavenger hunt with the action figure. She admits she didn’t have the energy to throw herself into the event. By late fall she climbed a mountain and photographed him positioned atop a crest in Shenandoah National Park with his arms triumphantly raised. But, COVID restrictions were still tight, and Torian was tired. She placed the guy on a shelf in her garage where he got a bit dusty for the next several months.
By winter of 2022, COVID seem to be a little more under control for the first time in two years. Torian, feeling like it was time to insert a little humor back into life, remembered the action figure she had been gifted.
Her creative juices started oozing.
Just as people started poking their heads out of their homes when restrictions started to loosen up, The Rock came out of the garage, put on a yellow PPE gown and medical face mask and made his debut posing on a table top at Winchester Medical Center.
Torian keeps him in the pocket of her scrubs when possible so she can present him or pose him when inspiration strikes. “I realized that in the right situation — there are certainly situations where levity and humor is never appropriate — but, when it’s right, The Rock can be the unexpected break in a situation that someone needs. He can break down a person’s guard and allow me in to provide better care to a patient or one of their family members. It is one more way to reach someone,” Torian says.
When she doesn’t bring him out, sometimes a patient or a family member, who she didn’t realize had noticed, inquires about the muscle bound mini-man’s whereabouts. “One of my favorite stories about The Rock is when I went to a unit where I had been helping a patient who had been in the hospital for a long while. The patient’s mother-in-law asked me ‘where’s your little man?’,” Torian laughs. It was on a day when she had inadvertently forgot to put him in her pocket.
The hospital has set up counselor lines, brought in food trucks and created a special space called a “relaxation station” with gentle lighting and a massage chair where staff can refresh. Many different things to help medical professionals deal with stress and decompress are offered, according to Torian. But, The Rock’s presence and the way he has been adopted by her co-workers provides a fun, tongue-in-cheek way for the nursing staff to connect with each other and find relief when tensions rise.
“I felt the need to bring the opportunity for levity into the world,” Torian says. Her co-workers have jumped at the chance. “It’s almost a competition at times, to find the right picture at the right moment.”
She describes one day when she and her co-workers had a very heavy situation on their hands. When things started to turn around for the better, one of her co-workers turned to her and asked, “where is he?” The co-worker knew that once things were looking up, they needed to bring in The Rock — “their rock” — a symbol of positivity, humility and hope.
When people in the outside world started taking vacations again, so did The Rock. Nurses from another ward “stole” him once and “sent him on vacation” within their ward. Dressed in pink, yellow and green tropical garb, The Rock posed in front of island scenery.
All of The Rock’s adventures made it onto Torian’s social media, which cast a wide net, bringing friends far and wide into the action.
As far as Torian’s knee goes, her running habit is still a no-go. But, she has rediscovered her love of swimming and cycling. Her new moniker is “The Lady Who Swims with an Action Figure.” The Rock often stands guard at the head of whatever lane she snags for practice at Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center.
Torian's co-workers at the fitness center have had fun stealing The Rock for a day, letting him use equipment and cheer on members. One fitness friend even secretly snuck a blanket with The Rock’s face on it into Torian’s gym locker.
It’s all part of the little guy’s big journey. The Rock’s impact has extended beyond the walls of Winchester Medical Center, once the images hit Torian’s Facebook wall. She’s happy about that.
“I wanted to make sure friends, co-workers and former co-workers see it and enjoy it. We deal with life and death and sometimes you have to find humor in a difficult situation,” Torian says.
She pauses.
“COVID absolutely changed the landscape of healthcare," Torian said. "I have a great job. We see horrifying things that many people might never see, but we see people lift each other up in ways that people outside would never see. I like to be able to break the seal of grief. It makes me kinder. It makes people kinder.”
