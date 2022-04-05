WINCHESTER — During a tour last week of the vacant ZeroPak building in Winchester, a tombstone bearing the name Sylvester A. Miller was found inside the former apple processing and storage facility.
Research into the matter hasn't yet determined how the headstone made its way into a building that has been mostly vacant for 25 years, but thanks to amateur genealogist Larry Veach of Winchester, we now know the tragic story of the 19-year-old man whose name is carved in the stone.
According to information Veach found on the websites Ancestry.com, Newspapers.com and Findagrave.com, Sylvester Allen Miller was born on Jan. 20, 1933, in the small town of Webster Springs, West Virginia. Webster Springs, also known as Addison, is about 200 miles southwest of Winchester, in the heart of rural Webster County. About 600 people currently live there.
Sylvester was the last of five children born to Silas and Clara Miller. His siblings were Arvella, Clarence, Grant and Stella, all of whom have passed away.
Sylvester enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 15, 1948, when he was just 15 years old and was assigned to the 85th Tank Battalion. A government document that was filed shortly after his death shows his birth year of 1933 had been scratched out and someone had instead written "1931" so government records would indicate he was two years older than he actually was.
At some point — no wedding date could be determined — Sylvester got married to fellow Webster Springs resident Norma Geneva Currence, who was one year younger than him. Norma and Sylvester were together as husband and wife when he was stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap near Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
In 1952, Norma, a housewife, and Sylvester, a corporal in the Army, were living in a small, three-room apartment near Lebanon. Their unit was a one-story addition to a three-story apartment building owned by Abe and Reuben Grosky of Lebanon and was located directly above a coal furnace in the basement.
Sometime during the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 1952, carbon monoxide — an odorless, tasteless and colorless gas — started leaking from the coal-burning furnace. As Sylvester and Norma slept, the deadly fumes rose up and slowly filled their tiny apartment.
By mid-morning, after the 19-year-old Sylvester failed to report to work at Fort Indiantown Gap, an Army officer went to the Lebanon City Police Department to see if any accidents had been reported. None had, so the officer and two members of the police department went to Sylvester's apartment.
When no one answered the door, the policemen broke in and found Sylvester and Norma in bed. Sylvester was dead and Norma was extremely ill. They rushed her to the nearby Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, where the 18-year-old died an hour later.
The owners of the apartment building were subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter due to the faulty furnace that killed Sylvester and Norma and sickened two other residents of the apartment building. In May 1953, Abe and Reuben Grosky pleaded no contest and were fined, but the amount of the fine was not included in a Lebanon Daily News report on the case.
The Groskys were also sued by the families of Sylvester and Norma. In November 1953, the apartment owners settled the lawsuit by paying $3,750 to each family.
The bodies of Sylvester and Norma were transported back to Webster Springs and buried with other family members in Mount Zion Cemetery. A headstone for Sylvester was provided by the Army and delivered to his mother, Clara, in 1957.
And that's where the story ends, at least for now. No one has been able to say how Sylvester's tombstone ended up in Winchester's ZeroPak building but several people — including Mount Hebron Cemetery Superintendent Jim Coots and local author and historian Mike Robinson — are researching the situation.
Additionally, Coots has reached out to the caretaker of Mount Zion Cemetery in an effort to determine if the headstone was stolen or if it was discarded after a new one was purchased. Coots has agreed to keep the tombstone at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester until he learns if it needs to be returned to Webster Springs and once again mark the final resting place of Cpl. Sylvester Allen Miller.
The ZeroPak building was toured last week by Winchester officials because former City Council member John Willingham has purchased the building and plans to convert it into affordable housing. The rambling complex on North Cameron Street, which dates to 1902, was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
(1) comment
I'm glad we have folks locally that care about making this situation right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.