Motherhood is an expansive experience covering, if we’re lucky, decades and such a wide variety of emotions that it’s difficult to characterize. Our experiences as mothers can be so different and, yet, so many things are the same. This year for Mother’s Day, we asked four local women in various stages of motherhood to share their experience with this awesome, inspiring, overwhelming, rewarding, terrifying role.
Tirzah George, age 22
George is a stay-at-home mom with a 2-year-old son and a 5-month old daughter. She lives with her husband, Will, in Front Royal.
NVD: How did the early days of motherhood compare to your expectations of the early days of motherhood?
George: I never expected them to be easy, but not quite as hard mentally as it was. Physically it wasn't so bad.
NVD: How do you think your relationship with your mother, or mother figure, influenced your parenting?
George: I had a great relationship with my mom as a young girl. Around age 11 or 12 it was horrible and just recently got better. I see her as more human than I did. It was a realization she won't meet my needs or expectations in the ways I'd like or I needed as a child and I've adjusted my expectations. I hope to be the mother she was to me as a young girl and I hope as my children grow older I am able to be who they need me to be for them.
NVD: What are some of your happiest memories of motherhood?
George: Oh so many! One that is prominent is recently where my house was just an utter wreck (I mean a tornado of toddler and postpartum) but all I felt was the love and joy of my two little children, playing with them, and it was like a cocoon of peace.
NVD: What have been some of the most difficult?
George: Learning how to deal with anger when I've been worn thin. It's not pretty. I've worked very hard on dealing with it healthily. I, sadly, come from a household where verbal, emotional and physical abuse was normal. It ends with me.
NVD: How do you feel about how you prepared/are preparing your children for the world?
George: As babies and toddlers, it's my job to protect them and explain. As they get older, it's my job to explain and prepare for what they decide. Who knows?!
NVD: What’s your experience of motherhood compared to how it’s portrayed by “influencer moms”/social media?
George: I don't follow influencers. I don't have much social media. I look to older women with qualities I want to emulate who have children and can, in a way, mentor me.
NVD: If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be?
George: I'm still young and molding and morphing into a new person daily. I couldn't tell you.
NVD: How would you spend an ideal Mother’s Day?
George: With my family. Maybe on a picnic outside.
Natalia Ossinova, age 46
Ossinova has three children — ages 14, 11, and 8. She is a lactation consultant, prenatal yoga teacher, student of herbal medicine and energy healing, and former obstetrical nurse. She lives outside Front Royal.
NVD: How did the early days of motherhood compare to your expectations of the early days of motherhood?
Ossinova: Honestly, as a first-time mother I didn't have a lot of expectations. I was an obstetrical nurse at that time, and so I knew what a healthy newborn looked like and what amount of lochia I should have. I had a Cesarean birth with my first child, and that may have been my only expectation, that I may be in pain. Looking back, I believe I expected myself to be "back to normal" as soon as possible. Basically, I had some basic vital medical knowledge and no clue otherwise. I had no clue what Postpartum with the capital P was and how challenging it would be and also how I needed to be gentle with myself. Instead I pushed through because I was blindly following our cultural assumptions that a mother is just her old self just with a baby now. Luckily, my best friend gifted me a 7-foot baby wrap, and I was determined to learn how to use it. This led me on a surprising path of discovering attachment parenting, which, I believe, made a huge difference in my relationship with my children. Sadly, It took me two more pregnancies and births to learn about postpartum and how to care for and honor myself and my transition into motherhood so I could show up for my kids in my fullness. It is something that I am still learning.
NVD: How do you think your relationship with your mother, or mother figure, influenced your parenting?
Ossinova: My mother has given me life, she has breastfed me until I was about 9 months and for that I am eternally grateful. I had distinctly different ideas about parenting from my mother, otherwise. However, I am my mother's daughter and I feel her influence on me to this day.
NVD: What are some of your happiest memories of motherhood?
Ossinova: My happiest memories were of following my intuition and, through it, discovering how awesome my babies were. Following my intuition led me to breastfeeding, babywearing and co-sleeping — I had a baby who was just a pack of pure joy as long as he was with me. I was in complete awe of this human being. I don't have one memory that stands out — but so many, gazing at my baby, nursing him, walking around Central Park with him safely kangarooed in my sling next to my heart, his smile and his giggle, the first sounds, hours spend in Central Park on the picnic blanket, the way his dad made him giggle even harder.
NVD: What have been some of the most difficult?
Ossinova: The most difficult part of becoming a mother was forgetting about myself, of not knowing how to support myself or even what sort of help to ask for. There were days when I would not eat until 5 pm, or days without a shower, because caring for a newborn or even an older baby was all consuming. I relied on my stored up resources, of years of taking good care of myself prior to having a baby, but afterwards, all the things that I loved were not easy or even useful to do and I had no practices of self care that would have served me better in that intense few months or few years of becoming a mother.
NVD: What’s your experience of motherhood compared to how it’s portrayed by “influencer moms”/social media?
Ossinova: When my first son was born 14 years ago, I had a flip phone and influential moms were just movie stars in the magazine, which I didn't look at much. These days I see amazing "influencer moms" who talk about the difficulties of transition into motherhood, who stay real with breastfeeding and connecting to themselves and the baby, who talk about the sacred window that postpartum is. I have to say, these parents are my heroes, because they share so much wisdom. As someone who supports parents in their breastfeeding journey, I hear a lot of mothers say that breastfeeding looks so easy for everyone else, why is it so hard for them. They begin to judge themselves as less than, because their experience doesn't match the expectation. I think this is so damaging, because, guess what, breastfeeding is not easy — it can be — but a mother needs so much support in order to make it work — and in our society it is still a total blind spot.
NVD: If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be?
Ossinova: If I could give my younger self advice, I would tell her that she is doing an amazing job, that she needs to take it easy, to rest, to nourish herself, to ask for help and to honor this tremendous physical and spiritual process that she has embarked on – of growing life, of giving birth, and of sustaining life. I would probably hand her some books too. I recently started an Instagram page, Snuggle.Family and that is pretty much what I am doing — giving encouragement and gentle advice to my younger self and to the new parents out there.
NVD: How would you spend an ideal Mother’s Day?
Ossinova: My ideal Mother's Day would be about honoring what I love, which is my family, nature, creativity, great food, and conversation, and one thing that is still hard to come by, rest. So a lazy morning with food and coffee prepared for me would be lovely. I want to spend the day with my family and enjoy this beautiful season of late spring.
Betty Jo Lash, age 57
Lash lives in Front Royal with her husband, Jon, and her teenagers. She is mom to four children – ages 27, 23, 19, and 15 – and grandmother to three. Mission director for Angelus Academy, she has been an educator/counselor for over 35 years.
NVD: How did early days of motherhood compare to your expectations of the early days of motherhood?
Lash: Not at all! I was completely unprepared in spite of reading many, many books while pregnant and thinking that I was prepared. There just aren't words to describe the incredible mix of bewilderment, love, uncertainty, confusion and intense desire to do the "right thing" I experienced in those early days. In spite of the "perfect" birth plan (ha!) I had a C-section with complications and recovery was rough. I had never loved another person like I loved the little human God entrusted to us. I was in a sleep deprived fog and on a roller coaster of emotions. Jon and I didn't have hands-on family nearby or a strong community for support. It was a steep learning curve and our first born really taught us a lot!
NVD: How do you think your relationship with your mother, or mother figure, influenced your parenting?
Lash: My mom and I have always been very different and have had our ups and downs through the years. So, when I had children it was a bit of the "opposite game." My mom bottled fed, I breastfed with a passion. Mom was a fan of convenience food, I was drawn to torturing my children with cod liver oil, raw milk and fermentation. I watched a lot of TV as a child/teen. I literally threw the TV in the trash as a young mother after reading the "The Plug-in Drug." But, it also wasn't the "opposite game". My mom made raising a family her full-time priority and that made it natural for me to leave my professional work as a counselor for a season. That did mean making many sacrifices in order for us to have a parent at home when our children were young. Worth it for everyone -- but not easy. My mom is good at laughing...finding the funny, especially when things get intense or too serious. That's helpful and I find I do it too. I hope I've passed that on.
NVD: What are some of your happiest memories of motherhood?
Lash: Reading books aloud to my children. Hours and hours of reading, snuggling and discovering good stories together. Breastfeeding. Teaching my children to swim. Preparing my children for and watching them receive their First Holy Communion. Enjoying the treasure of friendship with other mothers who inspire me with their determination, hope and love for family at all stages. Parenting with my husband who is a devoted father.
NVD: What have been some of the most difficult?
Lash: Ambulance rides with a seriously ill child. Extended sleep deprivation. Stepping back and giving a child the space to make and experience the consequences of their mistake(s). Parenting together when my husband and I are not united or communicating well. Knowing when to stop talking.
NVD: How do you feel about how you prepared/are preparing your children for the world?
Lash: I'm not sure any of us are really ever prepared for the world that is ever-changing. In some ways that would be very boring. But, there are practical skills that help and emotional strength/grit that can support navigating life's challenges gracefully. I hope we're preparing them in a way that they desire and seek heaven after they've been blessed with some time to share their gifts, talents and love. Easy to say, hard to do in a world of distractions. My mother and father shared their Catholic faith with me and for that I am forever grateful. It is a gift that I took for granted for a while, regretfully. I now try to share the treasures of the faith with my children and grandchildren so they can really know God's perfect love for them. And, how their spiritual journey is more important than anything else. Imperfect love is all I have to offer them along with some treasured family memories and traditions that, I pray, will weave them together when we're gone. And, maybe they'll remember a "mom-lecture" or two from when they were trapped in the van with me as we journeyed to and from school, sports, scouts and dance.
NVD: What's your experience of motherhood compared to how it's portrayed by "influencer moms"/social media?
Lash: There are some very funny portrayals of motherhood/family life out there and I've been grateful for the laughs. Social media can't possibly capture and express all of the complexities of motherhood. Heck, it's been hard answering these questions! I try to limit my social media consumption for sanity's sake. Unfortunately, there's a lot of junk to sift through to get something worthwhile. I can see how communities/groups can form around a particular interest, need or shared experience. That can be great for information to support one's mothering. It can also be an incredible time-suck without the true refreshment/connection we're seeking. Motherhood is about unique, unrepeatable relationships at all stages of life. That can't all fit on a screen.
NVD: If you could give your younger self advice what would it be?
Lash: Actually rest when the baby is sleeping. When you don't have babies anymore make time to rest so your children see that rest is valuable. Pray more.
NVD: How would you spend an ideal Mother's Day?
Lash: We'd start the day with Mass and then enjoy an "everyone pitches in" brunch at home with sparkling wine and smoked salmon. A family hike and/or a swim and then time by the firepit together. I love listening to my children talk and laugh while a grandchild snuggles on my lap.
Christine Andreae, age 80
Andreae is mom to two sons, ages 52 and 49, and grandmother to three children. She is a botanical artist and author of seven books. She lives outside Front Royal with her husband, Fred.
NVD: How did the early days of motherhood compare to your expectations of the early days of motherhood?
Andreae: That was so long ago — a half century ago! As the oldest of nine children, I grew up around babies, but I don’t remember having any particular expectations about my own. I remember feeling anxious and I worried whether I would love my baby. But after he was born, I was totally besotted with him. I had a Nikon and obsessively captured each gassy smile, each yawn, and hungry howl. I was, however, still anxious and consulted Dr. Spock more often than I changed diapers.
NVD: How do you think your relationship with your mother, or mother figure, influenced your parenting?
Andreae: My mother greatly influenced my own mothering. Growing up, she had resented her own mother’s efforts to fit her into the conventional mold of a proper little girl so with us, she encouraged us to be our own individuals and took pleasure in our differences. She gave us long leashes and I tried to do the same with our boys.
NVD: What are some of your happiest memories of motherhood?
Andreae: Reading aloud to the boys — from "Goodnight Moon" to "Lord of the Rings" — walking in the woods with them, picking wild strawberries in our field. I loved age 9 — they were curious, were forming their own opinions, interesting to be with.
NVD: What have been some of the most difficult?
Andreae: Our younger son was born seven weeks early at 4 pounds. When he finally gained enough weight to come home, I was nursing him every two hours and my husband and I were sleep deprived and fearful that he would die. Once I turned around and found him blue and choking. I grabbed his feet and turned him upside down and smacked his back till a plug of mucus came out and he could breathe again. It was terrifying.
NVD: How do you feel about how you prepared/are preparing your children for the world?
Andreae: Education was a priority for us and both our boys did well in school and went on for advanced professional degrees. I think we did okay. They have grown up into caring, thoughtful men. They share our values and ethics, have healthy lifestyles, and are good parents themselves. I’m very proud of them!
NVD: What’s your experience of motherhood compared to how it’s portrayed by “influencer moms”/social media?
Andreae: Social media and “influencers” didn’t exist in the 1970s. In the 1950s when I was growing up, TV mothers wore aprons and waxed kitchen floors in high heels and stockings. But by 1970, “The Age of Aquarius” was in full swing. Feminist girls were burning their bras and anti-war boys burning their draft cards. Pregnant mothers were opting for “natural” (drug-free) child-birth instead of being “knocked out” during a hospital delivery as my mother was. I could wear my infant son on my chest in a snugli instead of depositing him in a baby carriage. We gave him a baby doll as well as toy trucks and airplanes. Despite all the exhaustion and anxiety of being a new mother, it felt exciting — a liberation from old societal expectations.
NVD: If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be?
Andreae: Relax more! (Of course, if anyone had actually told me to relax, I would have felt judged and angry!)
NVD: How would you spend an ideal Mother’s Day?
Andreae: Both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day seem forced to me, a kind of commercial day of obligation. As a family, we never really devoted much energy to either one. But if I were to imagine a perfect celebration of mother-ness for myself, it would be a day with dear friends, the mothers of boys our sons grew up with. We would cook a lovely meal together, drink wine, take a walk in the woods or by the sea — all the while talking about our mothering, the downers and uppers of back then, the hopes and worries of now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.