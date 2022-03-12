On March 27, The Seldom Scene will return to Winchester for two performances at the Bright Box Theater.
“This will be the second time that we’ve played it,” said guitarist and vocalist Dudley Connell.
“It’s a lovely little theater,” he said, describing it as having the feel of an old-style coffee house.
Coming off of nearly two years without playing during the COVID-19 pandemic except for a brief stint around New Year’s, Connell said he and the rest of the band are looking forward to getting back on the road.
“I really miss it,” he said. “And it’s not just the music, it’s the people that you meet and the camaraderie.”
Initially formed in 1971 in Bethesda, Maryland, The Seldom Scene plays a mix of Americana, country and bluegrass.
Other current band members are Lou Reid on mandolin and guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle, Fred Travers on dobro and Ronnie Simpkins on upright bass.
Winchester will be the band’s second stop along its new tour, a day after they plan to play in Blairstown, New Jersey.
“We actually started getting a lot of festival work again, which is typical for the summer months,” Connell said.
Next month, they’ll be in Keyser, West Virginia, and then head to California where they’ll start their festival circuit with the Berkeley Bluegrass Festival.
Some other upcoming dates will bring them to the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival on May 14; the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, Maryland, on May 21 and Nottoway Park in Vienna on Aug. 4.
The band, which released its latest album “Changes” in 2019, has plans to record a new album through Smithsonian Folkways Recordings this year.
Connell, who joined the band in 1995, said it’s hard to believe how the time has flown.
Still, the band "hasn’t changed that much,” he said.
With 50 years of music to draw from, he said it can be difficult “to balance the old with the new,” though fans tend to enjoy classics like “Wait a Minute,” which people request every time the band plays.
It has a lot to do with nostalgia, Connell said.
“It also means something to a lot of people,” he said. “Maybe they were going to college; maybe they were on their first date.”
Glad to have two upcoming shows at the Bright Box, he said that will give the band a chance to cover more of its repertoire than usual.
“We’ll probably do two completely different sets,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of material to play.”
The Seldom Scene will perform at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on March 27 at the Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 540-665-2878 or visit brightboxwinchester.com/shows.
