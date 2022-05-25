Latest AP News
- Sweden, Finland delegations in Turkey for NATO talks
- Jonathan Chavez wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 4th Congressional District.
- Natalie James wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election.
- Robert Schafranek wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 29th Congressional District.
- Australia's government urges China to remove trade barriers
- Republican Mike Collins advances to primary runoff election in Georgia's 10th Congressional District.
- Republican Vernon Jones advances to primary runoff election in Georgia's 10th Congressional District.
- Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death
- Phyllis Harvey-Hall wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District.
- Republican Dale Strong advances to primary runoff election in Alabama's 5th Congressional District.
- Clarke schools preparing teacher contracts despite salary uncertainties
- Molester facing long sentence
- Probation revoked for Taylor Swift stalking suspect
- State police honor its fallen officers during memorial service
- School officials, mayor trade barbs over budget
- Bountiful buttercups
- Jennifer Lewis is Democratic candidate in 6th Congressional District
- Stephens City's Newtown Heritage Festival is back for its 30th anniversary
- No injuries in Saturday aircraft incident
- Upcoming forums to focus on regional meat processing needs
