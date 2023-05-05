WINCHESTER — The wives are at home, so light a cigar.
Welcome to the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Stag Luncheon, a long-running event laden with the dual offerings of cigars and bourbon — sponsored by Highway Motors International. Men donned pink and green attire, the colors of the festival. A dozen women who were not wives — at least not the wives of these men — were members of the International Bikini Team and Friday found them posing for photographs at Winchester Cold Storage, where the event was held.
But it would be misleading to suggest this was merely a middle-aged crowd. The Stag Luncheon is an event geared for all men 21 and up.
"The girls do their thing and the guys do their thing," said Brady Catob, an event official. "You've got to give kudos to Winchester Cold Storage. They put up with us every year."
A bikini contest, wing-eating contests, corn hole, classic rock, bottomless drinks. Also seen and heard at the Stag Luncheon: Phish shirts, kilts, "Lets Party" hats, "Freedom isn't free" apparel, and revving motorcycle engines.
The Stag Luncheon at Winchester Cold Storage, which touts on the side of one of its towering brick buildings the message, "America's Largest Apple Storage in the World," was held from 10.am to 1 p.m. The event was sold out, capping at 1,500 guests. Every once in a while, there was a glimpse of a woman amid the sea of men. General admission was $40 dollars, with V.I.P tickets set at $80.
"You have 1,500 guys and like 10 to 20 girls, I'd say. This place is packed. Everybody has a drink in their hand, old friends are reacquainting," said Stag Luncheon master of ceremony Joe Boyd.
"Pace yourselves, pace yourselves, especially you young bucks. You've got three more days of drinking ahead of you," Boyd later said, gripping the microphone as he took the stage before the raucous crowd that had unfurled by high noon. "But be safe and don't drink and drive. None of you guys can afford a DUI."
"It's nice not having all the women around, mingling with the men, especially when you're single. You're like the star," said Michayla Boley from Dallas, Texas, a member of the International Bikini Team, who also found the male-female ratio favorable.
One of her cohorts, Savannah Brown, agreed. "It's a great confidence boost and it's good weather for the bikini contest. We all want to win," she said.
Some of the men said not as many women crashed the party this year. Wives let them slip out of the house just for this, they said. Asked about masculinity itself, a man named Ronnie, who declined to give his last name (he wasn't the only one), said this, "It gives people a chance do something that is already in them, step out of bounds a little. People are so reserved they can't breathe. A friend will say, 'Hey, dude, smile.'"
Initially, the general admission crowd was held at the gate. "Here the peasants come, it's the common Joe," shouted a man upon the entrance of the general admission group. Beer poured in plastic cups. Music pounded from the speakers. There was some exclusivity in the VIP section, said VIPer Alex Manzo.
"There are perks, man," said Manzo, adding that one is the time spent with the women from the bikini team prior to the general admission crowds arrival. "We get to make a big impact. I was getting some good eye contact and we had photos taken — that's the benefit."
Companionship, solidarity, time among friends is what gives the Stag Luncheon its name. The gray skies that have been hanging around since the 10-day Apple Blossom Festival began last week eased Friday and the sunshine was a bonus for the event attendees.
A dress requirement of the Men's Commonwealth Luncheon, which is an adjacent event at Piccadilly's Public House and Restaurant, includes a jacket or a tie. But no such dress code presided at the Stag Luncheon, as a few of the men made plain that this was much more their scene.
"It's a pretty simple thing. What you pay for is what you get. It's one of the few times a year my wife lets me out," said Vaughn McDonald, flanked by friends, who defied the pink-and-green color scheme by wearing black.
Along with Highway Motors International, the Stag Luncheon was sponsored by Miller Lite, Carroll Construction, the FOX 99.3, Buffalo Wild Wing, Anthony's Pizza II Senseny Road, Long Ridge Cigars, Jordan Springs Market and BBQ, Winchester Cold Storage, Timbrook Honda of Winchester, Evan Williams Kentucky Bourbon, and Deep Eddy.
