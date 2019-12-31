WINCHESTER — Here are the most read online stories of 2019 at www.winchesterstar.com:
1. Parents accused of beating baby, Dec. 19
The initial story detailed an investigation that alleged a 9-month-old boy was beaten and nearly drowned by his parents, according to a search warrant affidavit. A follow-up article revealed the baby, Anthony Natale Jr., died several days after being hospitalized. The child’s parents, Anthony Alexander Natale Sr., 25, and Sierra Nicole Pendleton, 20, have been charged with child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse, child cruelty and conspiracy to commit child cruelty. The father could be facing more serious charges, pending autopsy results.
Authorities seized more than 100 animals from the roadside zoo in eastern Frederick County after the state Attorney General’s Office executed a court-approved search warrant amid allegations of animal cruelty. The owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, Keith Arnold Wilson, and his nephew, Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua, have been charged with 46 and 45 counts of animal cruelty, respectively.
3. W.Va. woman killed in head-on collision, Dec. 10
Jamie Lee Baker, 37, of West Virginia, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a box truck while on Carpers Pike (Va. 259) in Frederick County.
Katana Graves, 15, of Front Royal, a member of a local competitive cheer team, died in a vehicle crash as she was headed to a cheerleading competition at the University of Delaware. The crash happened in Perryville, Md., near the Delaware border. Seriously injured in the crash included Jennifer Shenk, 16, of Front Royal, and Chazden Walker, 16, of Winchester.
5. WMC suspends mammograms over scan concerns, Sept. 17
Winchester Medical Center’s Diagnostic Center announced in September that it had suspended all mammography services on Aug. 31 after a federally-mandated inspection revealed concerns about the quality of thousands of breast scans performed at the facility. Officials with WMC’s corporate parent, Valley Health System, announced earlier this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the health care provider’s corrective action plan, which could lead to the full restoration of mammography services in February.
6. A mac & cheese wiz opens Mac Shack, April 24
The opening of Mac Shack this year introduced a menu centered on baked mac and cheese. Mac Shack was initially a food truck that launched locally in 2013. The restaurant in Delco Plaza serves mac and cheese that can be topped with grilled seafood, buffalo chicken, meatballs, slow-cooked pork and more.
7. Homecoming royalty crowned, Oct. 14
This photo set shows the three pairs of homecoming kings and queens crowned at James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook high schools.
8. New wedding venue opens in Frederick County, July 26
Fox Meadow Barn, a wedding venue featuring a 5,000-square-foot barn located at 350 Old Firehouse Lane, opened in July.
9. Fire badly burns Stephens City pizza parlor, Feb. 20
A fire caused about $600,000 in property damage to Anthony’s Pizza at 161 Warrior Drive in February. No one was injured in the incident.
10. Police: Crack deal preceded killing, Jan. 15
A search warrant affidavit alleges homicide victim Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. bought crack cocaine before he was fatally shot in his Winchester home on Dec. 23, 2018. In September, three people were charged in Reid’s homicide: Edward N. Bell Jr., 22; Xavian E. Bell, 21; and Ronald Emmanuel Johnson, 26. They were indicted on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in Winchester Circuit Court.
11. Man dies in apparent drowning in city’s Town Run, July 23
A man was found dead after an apparent drowning in the Town Run canal following a brief, intense thunderstorm. The man was later identified as Kenneth Way Romick, 62, of the 900 block of Millwood Pike in Frederick County.
12. New fire chief off job, Nov. 25
Supporters of Winchester Fire Chief William A. Garrett said he had been temporarily relieved of command less than six months after being hired, but a follow-up city press release said Garrett was never suspended or relieved of his duties.
13. Opioid exposed babies face struggles, Jan. 16
The impact of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) on local babies. Babies with NAS go through symptoms of withdrawal after being exposed to opioids while in the womb.
After 62 years in business, Pack’s Dairy Corner at 177 Dairy Corner Place, a popular ice cream stand with generations of area residents, permanently closed in October because the landowner wants to sell the property.
Joshua Clay Coffelt, 28, of Winchester, was arrested in March and accused of fatally shooting William Michael Harris and wounding two others at Elks Lodge No. 458 at 414 N. Kent St. A Winchester grand jury indicted Coffelt on a first-degree murder charge in July. The start of his trial was moved from Oct. 30 to Jan. 22.
