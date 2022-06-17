WINCHESTER — Growing up in the 1960s and '70s, Candace Davenport knew very little about Juneteenth.
"We didn't learn about that in school," the Winchester resident said on Friday.
Since becoming a federal holiday last year, more people know the significance of Juneteenth. It commemorates Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger's arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to enforce federal laws in what had been a Confederate state.
On that day, Granger's troops marched through Galveston reading General Order No. 3:
"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor."
By day's end, the soldiers reached the Negro Church on Broadway Street, which has since been renamed Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church. When they read General Order No. 3 to the crowd, the enslaved people of Galveston learned that President Abraham Lincoln had abolished slavery two-and-a-half years earlier, on Jan. 1, 1863.
Texas was the most remote state in the Confederacy, so it took Granger and his men more than a month to reach Galveston following the end of the Civil War on May 13, 1865. The Black men and women in that city are believed to be the last slaves in the country to learn they had been freed.
The reading of General Order No. 3 in Galveston was a momentous occasion. But the significance of June 19, 1865, eluded most Americans.
That included Davenport, who is Black.
"I always knew there was something about Juneteenth but wasn't really sure what it was," said Davenport, a vice president at First Bank in Winchester who oversees the company's Inclusion, Diversity, Engagement, Action (IDEA) program that promotes equality.
It became a federal holiday last June in the wake of the May 25, 2020, killing of a Black man named George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer, which sparked protests and brought heightened awareness about racism in America.
Fremont Street Nursery in Winchester, which provides affordable child care to preschoolers, held its second annual Juneteenth celebration on Friday. Davenport, who serves on the preschool's board of directors, was there along with many of her colleagues from First Bank, which sponsored the event and provided all the food and activities.
"The teachers here are starting to instill in the children that there's something important about this day," Davenport said. "Hopefully, as they start going to school, the schools will recognize Juneteenth and they'll learn more and more about it."
Then it might be possible for racism and discrimination to become a thing of the past, she said.
"We can always learn and grow as long as we open our minds a little bit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.