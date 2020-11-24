WINCHESTER — Just in time for the long holiday weekend, the highly anticipated Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will open to the public on Wednesday morning.
If you want to be among the first to set foot in the free-admission art park, be there when the gates open at 7 a.m. If you would rather hit the snooze button a few more times, a virtual grand-opening celebration will be streamed on the museum’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the museum and its accompanying Gardens at Glen Burnie will be open at no charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ground was broken for the $9 million trails project at 901 Amherst St. on April 20, 2018. It includes 1.8 miles of paved walking surfaces and more than a mile of rustic, mulch-covered trails. The paved trails are ADA-accessible with a smooth surface and a gentle 5% incline, and they connect to Winchester’s Green Circle Trail, a separate trail system that winds through most of the city.
At various places along the walking, running and bicycle trails on the museum’s 214-acre campus — the largest green space in the city — are several pieces of art that were acquired by or loaned to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. The most interactive exhibit is “Silo Skyline,” located inside an old silo near the front entrance to the museum. Visitors step inside and look up to see a large mobile featuring birds and clouds. Wind and heat make the mobile turn to make it seem as if the birds are flying, but on a cool, calm day, people can use a hand crank to bring the display to life.
Retired Winchester physician Jack McAllister conceived, commissioned and funded “Silo Skyline,” which he built and installed with sculptor Andrew White of Iron Andy Studios in Washington, D.C.
“Today’s the day we’ve been waiting for,” McAllister said on Monday as he and White completed their final day of work on the months-long art project.
Strategically placed benches are located along the length of the paved trail so people can stop and admire the artwork. Museum officials said the displays will change and expand over time, with additional sculptures already planned for installation next month and in 2021.
In some places, nature’s own artwork is too magnificent to pass by. For example, two twisted and gnarled hedge apple trees along the paved portion of The Trails were preserved and the underbrush around them removed so visitors could admire their intricate beauty.
“Kids will probably use them as a jungle gym until they get up into the branches,” said Perry Mathewes, deputy director of gardens and grounds at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and a key figure in the development of The Trails. “The branches have a lot of thorns.”
There are no starting or stopping points on The Trails, Mathewes said, because the idea is for people to explore wherever they want at their own pace.
“It’s a continual unfolding and discovery of the property for people who use it,” he said.
Directional maps that show the length of each section of trail are set up throughout the campus so visitors can determine how far they’ve walked, jogged or cycled.
With the opening of The Trails comes a new entrance to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Beginning Wednesday, the main entry point for the museum and trails will be on Amherst Street next to James Wood Middle School. Additional entrances for trail users can be found at the end of Jefferson Street next to the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, and at the wetlands on the eastern edge of the museum’s campus.
Bridges and a boardwalk will be installed through the 2-acre wetlands so visitors can stand in the middle of the rustic area. However, those amenities probably won’t be ready until at least December, Mathewes said.
In fact, there are many parts of The Trail that remain unfinished. Due to ongoing landscaping and tree plantings, Mathewes said there are some areas that will not grow into their final forms for a decade or more.
“I’m not planting for me; I’m planting for the next generation,” he said.
Another natural feature that won’t take shape for years to come is what Mathewes called “a living chapel,” which will be created with specially selected trees and plants that have not yet been seeded. Near the chapel is a large walnut tree that will eventually accommodate a treehouse, possibly as soon as this summer.
“Beginning Wednesday, we invite people to enjoy The Trails now and then witness the installation of the park’s finishing touches in the weeks ahead,” said the museum’s executive director and CEO, Dana Hand Evans.
The Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will be open every day from 7 a.m. to dusk, starting Wednesday. There is no admission fee, but visitors who want to explore the museum will have to buy a ticket — $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth ages 13 to 18, or free for museum members and children 12 and under. For more information and the museum’s hours of operation, visit themsv.org.
