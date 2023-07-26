The Trees Have Eyes

Husband and and wife Brian and Sherri Jenkins of Winchester are watched by a large poplar tree as they pass by on South Washington Street on their way to have breakfast at Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery Wednesday morning.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

