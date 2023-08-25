Searching for one’s ancestors is a puzzle that when complete can offer a rich portrait of heritage and place. But for African Americans, this can be an especially daunting and frustrating exercise.
Dr. Shelley Viola Murphy, a professional genealogist and descendant project researcher at the University of Virginia, is searching for descendants of those who were enslaved at The Tuleyries, a Clarke County plantation built in 1833 by Col. Joseph Tuley Jr. An 1840 census tallied 73 people under Tuley enslavement.
Much of the plantation — with the exception of the house and some of its surrounding acreage — was eventually bequeathed to the University of Virginia and is now known as Blandy Experimental Farm and The State Arboretum of Virginia.
Murphy will host a Zoom presentation at 11 a.m. Saturday to share information about the Tuley family and the African-descended people whose labor assisted this family in maintaining its wealth. She will also share the challenges and strategies of finding descendants of the enslaved and will offer a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation for those who have information to offer or are looking to find their own ancestors.
“We'll help with your research if you think you're connected,” Murphy says.
African American ancestry
Murphy knows firsthand how difficult it is to follow a family lineage into a past that held vastly fewer records than one finds today, especially when tracing African American ancestry. She started helping her mother search her family line in the 1970s and although she has found quite a bit, she is still stymied by missing branches in her family tree.
Murphy currently lives in central Virginia, but has local ties. “My Henry (line of the) family lived in Frederick County, and even though they were Quakers, one of the sons of my third or fourth great-grandfather had a couple of children from one of the slaves. I also had a third great-grandfather who died in Clarke County in 1874, but he lived in Jefferson County (West Virginia).”
In her research she found that in her lineage was a slaveholder and his enslaved house servant with whom he had four children. Even though they couldn’t legally marry, they lived like husband and wife in their household.
“That didn't go over well in the neighborhood,” says Murphy. “He freed them all in his will in 1826 and said, ‘Get them out of Virginia and take them to Pennsylvania.’ Now I have been stuck in my research for over 20 years in Pennsylvania.”
Murphy finds it fairly easy to track the European line of her family because they were the landowners. Tracking the African descendants’ line is much more difficult, but she loves the challenge.
“I’m having a ball! But that’s another story for another time.”
(For those interested in learning more about Murphy’s personal journey, you can follow her blog at www.familytreegirl.com.)
Interpreting Blandy’s history
Murphy’s current research involves finding the descendants of the enslaved laborers who built the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Because much of The Tuleyries estate became a University of Virginia property, her research has extended here.
“My job with the University of Virginia is to find more enslaved laborers that helped to build the university (in Charlottesville), as well as finding descendants of those free and enslaved laborers. I’m doing the same thing at The Tuleyries.”
She’s following up on the research of Antonio Austin, a summer intern at Blandy who began the project. He is currently a doctoral candidate in United States and public history at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“We've known the history of Blandy forever — the connection of slavery to this property is not news,” says David Carr, director of Blandy Experimental Farm. “But we've never done a very good job of interpreting that history for the people that visit here or for the students and researchers who come here.”
He says that a big hindrance in telling Blandy’s history is not knowing much about the people who were central to that history.
“If you can't make history personal, I think it doesn't land as well. It doesn't have the impact that it could.”
Carr refers to the historic research accumulated through traditional means — historical society, courthouse and library records — as “low-hanging fruit” and says they've already captured a lot of that information.
But he believes there's as much or more information out there that resides with the descendants of the people who were enslaved here.
“Uncovering that information is much, much harder work,” says Carr.
He says that reinterpreting Blandy’s complicated history has become a priority in the past few years.
“It was really in 2020 and subsequent years when there became so much attention on social justice. The university itself was working hard on reckoning with the history of slavery on the grounds of Charlottesville itself. So all of that combined created a sense of urgency in doing something about this at Blandy.”
Carr also credits Blandy’s students-in-residence — many of whom are from underrepresented groups — as emphasizing the importance of doing a better job at interpreting the property’s history.
“They sort of woke us up and pushed us,” he says.
The Slave Cemetery
The staff at Blandy has known for years that the east wing of the “Quarters” on the property was once used as barracks for enslaved laborers at The Tuleyries — that’s a clear and tangible reminder of The Tuleyries’ history.
But there’s hidden history that has become part of the initiative to expand the interpretation of the property in a realistic way.
“We had an old plat of the property that looks like it was originally drawn in about 1905, which would have probably corresponded to the time when Graham Blandy purchased the property,” says Carr. “On that plat was a rectangle that was labeled ‘Slave Cemetery.’”
In 1927 the first director of Blandy, Orland E. White, began to turn the farm into an arboretum and planted a wide variety of trees around the property.
“He had planted trees all around this rectangle but nothing inside the rectangle which suggests to me that he had access to these plats when he was director and he knew about the existence of that cemetery and elected not to plant over top of that cemetery,” says Carr. “But to our knowledge they never marked the cemetery or memorialized it.”
That changed recently.
Under Carr’s direction, ground-penetrating radar experts were called in. GeoModel detected the evidence of 40 graves.
“The experts focused on that rectangle but also extended their search to a bit beyond the borders to ensure that all of the ground disturbance that would be associated with graves was within that rectangle.”
However, because there are no tombstones, no date markers, no records of who is buried in the graveyard, it’s difficult to know for which plantation these enslaved people worked.
The original builder of The Tuleyries acquired a number of properties from other landowners. Are the enslaved people buried there from The Tuleyries or from one of the other estates that were combined into one large plantation? Or was the graveyard shared by multiple estates?
“How that quilt of properties was put together over the years that we think of today as ‘The Tuleyries’ is still a little bit unclear,” says Carr.
Because of this uncertainty, Carr says they’ve been hesitant to put together interpretive material.
“It's so exciting and I'm so glad that we're doing this but I must admit that getting into it was intimidating,” says Carr. “We (Blandy employees) have no local expertise for this. Blandy is a place for environmental research and education and that's the training of all the faculty here. That’s our comfort area. Historical research is a very different thing and we didn't know where to begin.”
Carr says that once they started bringing in people like Murphy and Austin, progress on developing new interpretation materials began.
“They brought the expertise that we didn't have. They understood that our intentions were good but that we needed help with this. They have been unbelievably helpful.”
Further, he credits Belle Grove Plantation in nearby Middletown for helping Blandy take the first steps in developing new historic interpretive material.
“They're further along in this process and they've emphasized to us that you want to get information out there,” says Carr. “Even if it's not perfect, they say you need to explain that this is what you know, this is what you don't know, this is what you want to know. People will be interested in that. And maybe more significantly, there may be people out there who do know and will bring information to you.”
The search for descendants
Even though the Slave Cemetery has no date or name markers, there are other ways to find descendants, says Murphy, as long as you know who the slaveholder was.
“When a plantation owner dies his estate has to be settled,” she says. “During slavery time there were inventories and appraisements that had to be done in the settling of all debts. Because enslaved individuals were considered property, we have to dive into the property records of the person who enslaved the individuals.”
She says it’s also important to look at the surrounding community, including neighboring slaveholders. “In the case of researching the enslaved workers at UVA,” she says, “it was difficult because we found that sometimes other slaveholders would rent their enslaved workers out to UVA to build the university.”
Even when names of the enslaved can be found, often there’s only a first name, no last name.
“There's an assumption that enslaved and formerly enslaved people all took the surname of the slaveholder,” says Murphy. “That’s not the case.”
It's estimated that only 15 to 20% of formerly enslaved people actually took the name of their slaveholder.
Murphy will share her findings on The Tuleyries’ enslaved people, as well as how she has uncovered the information during the Zoom presentation.
“The big key is understanding the system of slavery and what was required of these property owners and then trying to find this information and going from there,” she says. “It’s a fabulous opportunity to share information. We’re looking at the Tuley family, the Earle family, the Brownley family and the Mitchell family. Those were the plantations that were in that area. The Mitchell family actually sold enslaved people to Joseph Tuley Sr. And some of the enslaved people were willed to the Brownley and Earle families.”
She says there is a document of an appraisement from 1826 for the Earle family, but only three of the enslaved people listed have surnames.
“Most only have first names, but there are other naming patterns that they might have used.”
Murphy is hoping that the community has information to share and emphasizes that the “community” is really the bigger region of Clarke and surrounding counties.
“Certainly not all descendants would have stayed in Clarke County. Surrounding counties may also have descendants living there now. We’re looking for members of the community who are African American or even descendants of the slaveholders’ families, or historians, other genealogists, the faith community — anyone with historical information that might connect to Blandy and The Tuleyries plantation.”
Want to attend?
“A Call to Engage the Descendants of the Enslaved at The Tuleyries” is a free virtual program at 11 a.m. Saturday. To register for the Zoom link, visit: https://blandy.virginia.edu/content/programs-workshops-walks
Learn more
For more information about how the University of Virginia and other universities are now paying greater attention to the historical role of slavery at their institutions, visit https://slavery.virginia.edu/ or William and Mary’s Lemon project: https://www.wm.edu/sites/lemonproject/.
