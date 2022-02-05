WINCHESTER — Following a two-year hiatus, Eve Ensler’s popular collection of monologues about and performed by women will return to the Selah Theatre Project's stage in downtown Winchester Feb. 18 and 19.
"The Vagina Monologues" will be performed by 10 local women reading from pieces Ensler wrote after talking to 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women. Characters in the Obie Award-winning play include a 6-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a transsexual woman, a Bosnian survivor of rape and a feminist.
"We purposefully combine actors and non-actors from the community to showcase the shared experiences of womanhood," said the episodic play's director, LaTasha Do'zia, who last staged the show at Selah Theatre in 2020.
The cast for this production of "The Vagina Monologues" features Rebecca Altizer, Paige Ardnt, Kathleen Crettier, Amber DeMedici Morgan, Holly Hewlett, Kristin Iden, Cortney Rowland King, LaToya Smith, Kaelyn Speakman and Corinna Taylor. Musician Jona Masiya and visual artist Abi Gomez are also participating in the production.
"With what is happening in our nation today, we need this show more than ever," Speakman said in a media release.
"It celebrates women and I love it," DeMedici Morgan added. "It's also on my bucket list of shows to perform."
Performances of "The Vagina Monologues" will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 at Selah Theatre Project, 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets cost $20 per person and donations of money and hygiene products for The Laurel Center's shelter for domestic violence survivors will be collected at the theater. Attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times.
Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only. For more information and to order tickets, visit selahtheatreproject.org.
