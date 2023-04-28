WINCHESTER — The crowds descended on Old Town Winchester Friday afternoon for the United Bank Bloomin' Wine Fest, drinking and mingling during the first official event of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Revelers, some of whom donned the festival's pink and green colors, sampled wine and cider from 22 of Virginia's finest vineyards and cideries beneath tents arranged near the walking mall.
And even the light rain that fell did not dampen the spirits of guests.
"Although the weather is not ideal, the vibes are still here, and everyone is still having a great time. Spirits are up," said Meghan Bradfield, a Winchester resident who sipped from a glass.
The two-day wine festival — set for 3-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday — marks the beginning of the 10-day Apple Blossom Festival, which continues through May 7. It's a time when local flora is in peak petal and when many rush into Winchester for dozens of Apple Blossom activities and events.
Caterers, live music and more are featured at the United Bank Bloomin' Wine Fest, and they are spaced out across various downtown locations — Courthouse Lawn, Feltner parking lot, City Hall parking lot and Rouss Avenue.
This year, the wine festival pre-sold 1,643 tickets for Friday and 2,729 for Saturday — and those individuals will receive a souvenir wine glass bearing the newly-unveiled Apple Blossom logo.
Last year, roughly 6,000 tickets were sold during the two days of the event — a record.
"There is just this energy down here that we love," said Julia Bouder, co-chair of the Bloomin' Wine Fest. "We're so thankful we're able to have it here downtown because it wasn't the same at the [Frederick County] fairgrounds two years ago. Each year we face different challenges and have to adjust. We worked hard to recruit more wineries this year after last year's popularity."
Vendors range from cigar companies to dental offices with things to hand out to pretzel makers. Janet Costello operates a winery called Vintner's Cellar near Virginia Beach with her husband Brandon Johnson, specializing in fruit-infused wine. She was selling her products at the Bloomin' Wine Fest for the third year running.
Prince Michel Winery and Vineyard in Leon has been represented at the festival for the last four years.
"I'm telling you it's good," said Judy Camper of the six tastings Prince Michel has available.
Lora Elkins of Martinsburg, West Virginia, sampled blackberry wine among friends.
"The friends make it special — it's the spirit of Apple Blossom. Every year, we're here," she said.
For a full list of Apple Blossom events, go to: https://www.thebloom.com/events.html
