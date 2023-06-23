Nancy and Jerry Fee (above) were among the more than 350 residents, guests and current and former team members — many dressed in 1920s-era costumes — joined in the festivities Wednesday to celebrate The Village at Orchard Ridge’s 10-year anniversary since opening in 2013 in Frederick County. The 132-acre Life Plan Community is home to over 400 residents across a full continuum encompassing independent living, in-home services, assisted living, memory care, long term care and short-term rehabilitation. The 1920s-themed festivities included a live band playing nostalgic tunes, photo booth, commemorative ice sculpture, memory wall, gourmet food, champagne and signature cocktails. Celebrations took place across the community so all could participate in the fun.